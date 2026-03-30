Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 30, 2026) - BrandPilot AI Inc. (CSE: BPAI) (OTCQB: BPAIF) ("BrandPilot" or the "Company"), a performance marketing technology company focused on improving transparency and efficiency in digital advertising, today announced that it will participate in POSSIBLE 2026, taking place April 27-29, 2026 in Miami Beach, Florida.

POSSIBLE is one of the leading gatherings of marketing, media, and technology leaders, bringing together senior executives from global brands, agencies, and platforms to discuss the future of marketing in an increasingly AI-driven digital ecosystem. BrandPilot's participation reflects the Company's ongoing commitment to contributing to industry dialogue around advertising efficiency, data integrity, and performance accountability.

During the event, BrandPilot will engage with marketing leaders and industry stakeholders on the challenges advertisers face as automation, AI-driven bidding systems, and increasingly complex media environments reshape how advertising performance is measured and optimized.

"Enterprise marketers are increasingly looking for clarity, accountability, and defensible decision-making in an environment that has become highly automated and opaque," said Brandon Mina, Chief Executive Officer of BrandPilot AI. "Events like POSSIBLE bring together leaders across the marketing ecosystem and provide an important opportunity to discuss how advertisers can protect performance, improve efficiency, and make more informed decisions."

POSSIBLE convenes senior leaders across marketing, media, and technology to explore emerging trends shaping the future of digital advertising. BrandPilot's participation reflects the Company's broader strategy of engaging enterprise decision-makers through education, thought leadership, and practical insights into improving marketing performance.

About BrandPilot AI

BrandPilot AI (CSE: BPAI) is a performance marketing technology company headquartered in Toronto, focused on identifying and eliminating inefficiencies in digital advertising for global enterprise brands. The Company's core capabilities include AdAi, which eliminates cannibalistic branded search spend that inflates costs without driving incremental value; ClickRadar, which compiles forensic bot-detection reports to reclaim refunds associated with invalid traffic; and SearchIQ, which enables brands to measure and optimize their presence across generative AI search platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the business of BPAI. Any such forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "projects", "plans" and similar expressions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Statements about, among other things, BPAI's strategic plans, including statements regarding the Company's participation in industry conferences such as POSSIBLE 2026, its enterprise education and engagement strategy, its efforts to contribute to industry dialogue around advertising efficiency and performance transparency, and the potential role such activities may play in expanding enterprise relationships and supporting the Company's broader business objectives, are all considered forward-looking information. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. BPAI assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by applicable law.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to successfully expand enterprise awareness and adoption of its advertising efficiency technologies; the effectiveness of industry engagement and thought leadership initiatives in generating commercial opportunities; competitive pressures within AI-driven marketing technology solutions; changes in digital advertising platforms, automation technologies, or market conditions; and the Company's ability to execute on its proposed business objectives. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange, nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/290438

Source: BrandPilot AI Inc.