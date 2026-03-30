OSR Holdings, Inc.: OSR Holdings to Update Investors at the Emerging Growth Conference on April 1, 2026

BELLEVUE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / March 30, 2026 / OSR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSRH), a global healthcare holding company advancing biomedical innovations to improve health and wellness worldwide, today announced that management will present at the upcoming Emerging Growth Conference. The presentation will provide investors and analysts with an updated overview of the Company's recent strategic milestones - including its VXM01 oncology asset and Woori IO's noninvasive glucose monitoring platform - and its outlook for continued growth.

Virtual Presentation Details

Date: April 1, 2026

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Format: Strategic Updates and Q&A

Registration: https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1748971&tp_key=add80b0ab6&sti=osrh

Mr. Tim Smith, Head of Investor Relations, will present the Company's strategic updates, followed by a question-and-answer session, time permitting. Investors are encouraged to submit questions in advance to Questions@EmergingGrowth.com or during the live event and management will address as many questions as possible.

To view the Company's previous presentation, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nDaVqSE_GhU&t=651s





Attendees are encouraged to register in advance. For those unable to attend live, an archived webcast will be available at www.EmergingGrowth.com, the Emerging Growth YouTube Channel, and in the "Events & Presentations" section of the Company's website www.OSR-Holdings.com.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time efficient manner.

The Conference focus and coverage includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long term growth. Its audience includes potentially tens of thousands of Individual and Institutional investors, as well as Investment advisors and analysts.

All sessions will be conducted through video webcasts and will take place in the Eastern time zone.

About OSR Holdings

OSR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSRH) is a global healthcare holding company dedicated to advancing biomedical innovations in health and wellness. Through its subsidiaries, OSRH engages in immuno-oncology, regenerative biologics, and medical device technologies to improve health outcomes worldwide. Learn more at www.OSR-Holdings.com .

Investor Contact

OSR Holdings, Inc.

Investor Relations

ir@osr-holdings.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable U.S. securities laws. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including those described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

SOURCE: OSR Holdings, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/osr-holdings-to-update-investors-at-the-emerging-growth-conference-on-april-1-2026-1152970