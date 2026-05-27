OSR Holdings, Inc.: OSR Holdings Acquires Full VXM01 Intellectual Property Portfolio in $30 Million Transaction

Transaction Centralizes VXM01 Ownership and Long-Term Royalty Economics at the OSRH Parent Level

BELLEVUE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2026 / OSR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSRH), a global healthcare holding company focused on innovative therapeutics and healthcare technologies, today announced it has entered into a definitive Asset Purchase Agreement ("APA") with VAXIMM AG ("Vaximm") to acquire the full global intellectual property portfolio and related assets for an aggregate purchase price of $30 million.

The acquisition follows OSRH's previously announced definitive global exclusive license agreement with BCM Europe AG ("BCME") for VXM01, which includes up to $815 million in milestone payments tied to the development and commercialization of the program.

Under the APA, OSRH will acquire the complete VXM01 intellectual property portfolio, including:

Global issued and pending patents and patent applications

Proprietary manufacturing know-how and related process technology

Regulatory filings and clinical data

Biological materials

Assigned program-related contracts and agreements

The VXM01 IP portfolio includes issued and pending patent protection across major global jurisdictions including the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, China, Korea, and additional territories, with protection extending into 2038.

"This acquisition advances our strategy of centralizing high-value intellectual property assets at the OSRH parent level," said Peter Hwang, CEO of OSRH. "Under our hub-and-spoke operating model, OSRH acts as the central IP owner, while development and commercialization are executed through affiliated entities and partners. This enhances licensing flexibility and long-term royalty economics, with value accruing to OSRH shareholders."

As previously disclosed, OSRH entered into a definitive global exclusive license agreement with BCME on April 29, 2026 relating to the development, commercialization and potential sublicensing of VXM01. Under the agreement:

OSRH is eligible to receive up to $815 million in development and commercial milestone payments

BCME pledged its entire unencumbered OSRH equity stake as collateral for milestone obligations

OSRH retains rights to 100% of downstream royalty economics following BCME cost recovery and preferred return thresholds

OSRH holds a $15 million put option exercisable at $10.00 per share beginning six months after the licensing agreement effective date.

Under the terms of the APA, the $30 million purchase price becomes payable upon the first milestone event under the BCME License Agreement, defined as completion of a Phase 2 clinical study (Phase 2b or equivalent trial pending discussions) of VXM01 in either glioblastoma (GBM) or pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC). The agreement also permits OSRH to make voluntary partial payments prior to such milestone event.

The centralized IP ownership structure may also facilitate future evaluation of innovative financing and royalty participation structures associated with the VXM01 platform, with additional updates provided as appropriate.

About VXM01

VXM01 is a clinical-stage oral immunotherapy targeting VEGFR-2, designed to induce a targeted immune response against tumor vasculature and modulate the tumor microenvironment. The program has demonstrated encouraging clinical activity and immune activation in studies in glioblastoma and pancreatic cancer, two of the most difficult to treat solid tumors. VXM01 is being developed by Vaximm AG, a wholly owned subsidiary of OSR Holdings.

About OSR Holdings

OSR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSRH) is a global healthcare holding company dedicated to advancing biomedical innovations in health and wellness. Through its subsidiaries, OSR Holdings engages in immuno-oncology, regenerative biologics, and medical device technologies to improve health outcomes worldwide. Learn more at www.OSR-Holdings.com

Investor Contact

OSR Holdings, Inc.

Investor Relations

ir@osr-holdings.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the anticipated benefits of the transaction, milestone payments, royalty economics, intellectual property rights, future development and commercialization activities relating to VXM01, and the anticipated strategic and financial impact of the transaction. Actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties, including clinical development risks, regulatory risks, financing risks, commercialization risks and other factors described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE: OSR Holdings, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/osr-holdings-acquires-full-vxm01-intellectual-property-portfolio-in-30-million-transa-1170935