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WKN: A411DT | ISIN: US68840D1028 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
12.05.26 | 16:14
0,555 US-Dollar
-2,24 % -0,013
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
OSR HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OSR HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
12.05.2026 15:26 Uhr
166 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

OSR Holdings, Inc.: CEO Statement to Shareholders

A Clear Commitment: No Reverse Stock Split

BELLEVUE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2026 / As many of our shareholders are aware, OSR Holdings filed its Preliminary Proxy Statement on Schedule PRE 14A with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on May 11, 2026. Given the proximity of our Nasdaq minimum bid compliance deadline, we believe it is important to provide direct and unambiguous transparency regarding our strategy.

Notably, the PRE 14A did not include a proposal authorizing a reverse stock split.

This was a deliberate decision, and it reflects our firm conviction.

We will not pursue a reverse stock split.

Management has evaluated this path and rejected it. We believe reverse splits do not create shareholder value. They are structural maneuvers that leave business fundamentals unchanged. We intend to earn our Nasdaq minimum bid compliance back through organic execution, not financial engineering.

Committed to Organic Recovery Driven by Subsidiary Milestones

On April 29, 2026, OSR Holdings executed definitive agreements with BCM Europe AG for the global exclusive license of VXM01, representing up to $815 million in potential milestone payments and marking a major milestone for our oncology platform.

In parallel, Woori IO continues to advance its non-invasive glucose monitoring platform through its collaboration with Samsung Electronics, while also progressing discussions under NDA with Sinopharm.

These are the kinds of developments that build real, durable shareholder value. We intend to continue delivering on them.

Our Position Is Clear

Management is focused entirely on restoring shareholder value through operational execution and strategic milestone delivery. We believe this is the right path forward for our shareholders, for our business, and for the long-term credibility of OSR Holdings as a public company.

There will be no reverse split. We believe the market will come to reflect the fundamental value we are building.

Commitment to Nasdaq Compliance Through Execution

Management remains fully committed to restoring compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid requirement through the continued delivery of meaningful corporate milestones and disciplined engagement with the investment community - not through structural actions that do not improve our business fundamentals.

While there can be no assurance regarding timing or outcomes, we remain fully engaged with our advisors and Nasdaq as we work toward restoring compliance on our own terms.

We appreciate the continued support of our shareholders and remain confident in the long-term opportunities ahead for OSR Holdings.

Sincerely,

Kuk Hyoun "Peter" Hwang
Chief Executive Officer
OSR Holdings, Inc.

About OSR Holdings, Inc.

OSR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSRH) is a global healthcare holding company dedicated to advancing biomedical innovations in health and wellness. Through its subsidiaries, OSR Holdings engages in immuno-oncology, regenerative biologics, and medical device technologies to improve health outcomes worldwide. Learn more at www.OSR-Holdings.com.

Investor Contact

OSR Holdings, Inc.
Investor Relations
ir@osr-holdings.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding Nasdaq compliance, strategic transactions, commercialization initiatives, and future business developments. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. OSR Holdings undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

SOURCE: OSR Holdings, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/ceo-statement-to-shareholders-1166123

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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