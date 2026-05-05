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WKN: A411DT | ISIN: US68840D1028 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
05.05.26 | 19:10
0,533 US-Dollar
-16,29 % -0,104
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
OSR HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OSR HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
05.05.2026 19:14 Uhr
172 Leser
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OSR Holdings, Inc.: Emerging Growth Research Issues Flash Report on OSR Holdings, Reaffirms Buy-Emerging Rating and $10.00 Price Target

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 5, 2026 / Emerging Growth Research today issued a flash report on OSR Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq:OSRH), reaffirming its Buy-Emerging rating and 12-month price target of $10.00.

The flash report highlights OSRH's execution of an $815 million definitive exclusive license agreement with BCM Europe AG (BCME) for the global development, commercialization, and out-licensing of VXM01 - a Phase-2b/3 ready oral immunotherapy for glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) and pancreatic cancer. The agreement's specialty-financed structure represents a significant de-risking milestone, with OSRH slated to receive at least $15 million in cash within six months even in a worst-case scenario.

Key Highlights from the Flash Report:

$815 Million Definitive Exclusive License Agreement with BCME:

OSRH executed a definitive exclusive license agreement with BCM Europe AG (BCME) for worldwide development, commercialization, and out-licensing of VXM01. The agreement is structured as an exclusive, global, sublicensable license covering all therapeutic indications and is effective immediately. It is accompanied by a separate Asset Purchase Agreement under which ownership of the VXM01 IP portfolio transfers outright from Vaximm AG to OSRH for $30 million, consolidating IP at the OSRH parent level.

Specialty-Financed Structure Provides Significant De-Risking:

The agreement's non-traditional structure includes: (1) $815 million in milestone payments to OSRH from BCME, which in turn controls approximately 30% of OSRH shares now collateralized versus an expected $20 million 2026 upfront payment; (2) a protective near-term put entitling OSRH to optionally sell up to $15 million of common stock to BCME at $10.00 per share within six months; and (3) virtually all downstream royalties accruing to OSRH net of BCME's invested capital plus a 15% CAGR threshold return. Together, these terms represent a meaningful de-risking event for shareholders.

Woori IO - Named Global Corporate Partners and Commercialization Progress:

The Company has attracted impressive named global corporate partners through Woori IO, its non-invasive blood glucose monitoring subsidiary. The combination of the VXM01 licensing deal and continued Woori IO momentum bodes well for management's multi-platform strategy.

Share Price Dynamics and Potential Floor:

Shares experienced volatility following the announcement of the BCME agreement, only to sharply reverse on short covering. Emerging Growth Research believes a share price floor of approximately $0.40-$0.45 may now be in place, providing a risk-asymmetric entry point for investors.

Key Risks and Near-Term Milestones:

Risks remain, including OSRH's limited operating history, the early-stage nature of its development programs, and the potential that licensing deal milestones may not be fully realized. Near-term milestones include execution of the Asset Purchase Agreement within the 30-day contractual window and BCME's progress toward a licensee agreement with a major pharmaceutical partner. Potential dilution via an equity line of credit and exercise of the protective put option is also noted.

For a copy of the full flash report, please visit:

[LINK HERE FOR PDF REPORT]

or

https://emerginggrowth.com/profile/osrh/ (on the right side of the page as you scroll down)

About OSR Holdings, Inc.

Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Bellevue, Washington and Gyeonggi-do, South Korea, OSR Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq:OSRH) is a global healthcare holding company with operations in Korea and Switzerland. The Company has four wholly owned subsidiaries developing oral immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and biologics for age-related and other degenerative diseases, as well as a diabetes-focused medical device developer advancing non-invasive glucose monitoring technology. OSRH also distributes medical devices and systems and is expanding into 4th party logistics (4PL).

About Emerging Growth Research

Emerging Growth Research is an independent equity research firm providing institutional-quality analysis on emerging and growth-stage companies. The firm delivers ongoing coverage, including Flash Reports on material developments, designed to enhance transparency and broaden investor awareness for companies participating in the Emerging Growth Conference platform.

Contact:

Emerging Growth Research
Research@EmergingGrowth.com
www.EmergingGrowth.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning business operations and financial performance as well as plans, objectives, and expectations for OSR Holdings, Inc. that are subject to risks and uncertainties. These statements include, but are not limited to, expectations regarding licensing agreements, regulatory pathways, product development, and capital formation. Actual results may differ materially due to a variety of risks, including the possibility that non-binding agreements do not result in definitive transactions, that licensing deal milestones may not be realized, regulatory challenges, potential dilution from future financing activities, and financing constraints.

SOURCE: OSR Holdings, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/emerging-growth-research-issues-flash-report-on-osr-holdings-reaffirms-buy-emerging-r-1163971

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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