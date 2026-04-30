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WKN: A411DT | ISIN: US68840D1028 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
30.04.26 | 15:35
0,539 US-Dollar
+15,95 % +0,074
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
OSR HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OSR HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
30.04.2026 15:26 Uhr
116 Leser
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OSR Holdings, Inc.: OSR Holdings to Present VXM01 Licensing Agreement at Emerging Growth Conference May 7, 2026

OSR Holdings to Present VXM01 Licensing Agreement at Emerging Growth Conference May 7, 2026

BELLEVUE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / April 30, 2026 / OSR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSRH), a global healthcare holding company advancing biomedical innovations to improve health and wellness worldwide, today announced that management will present at the upcoming Emerging Growth Conference. The presentation will provide investors and analysts with an overview of the Company's landmark VXM01 global licensing agreement and its implications for OSRH shareholders.

Virtual Presentation Details

  • Date: May 7, 2026

  • Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

  • Format: VXM01 Licensing Overview and Q&A

  • Registration: https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1755070&tp_key=280dc3ffe3&sti=oshr

Tim Smith, Head of Investor Relations, will give an in-depth view of the recently executed VXM01 global licensing agreement, followed by a Q&A session. Investors are encouraged to submit questions in advance to Questions@EmergingGrowth.com or during the live event and management will address as many questions as possible.

Attendees are encouraged to register in advance. For those unable to attend live, an archived webcast will be available at EmergingGrowth.com, the Emerging Growth YouTube Channel, and in the "Events & Presentations" section of the Company's website OSR-Holdings.com.

To view the Company's previous presentation, visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n7CjcvlFVzw&t=377s

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time efficient manner.

The Conference focus and coverage includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long term growth. Its audience includes potentially tens of thousands of Individual and Institutional investors, as well as Investment advisors and analysts.

All sessions will be conducted through video webcasts and will take place in the Eastern time zone.

About OSR Holdings

OSR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSRH) is a global healthcare holding company dedicated to advancing biomedical innovations in health and wellness. Through its subsidiaries, OSRH engages in immuno-oncology, regenerative biologics, and medical device technologies to improve health outcomes worldwide. Learn more at www.OSR-Holdings.com.

Investor Contact

OSR Holdings, Inc.
Investor Relations
ir@osr-holdings.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable U.S. securities laws. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including those described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

SOURCE: OSR Holdings, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/osr-holdings-to-present-vxm01-licensing-agreement-at-emerging-growth-conference-may-7-1162831

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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