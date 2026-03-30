

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of Transportation's Maritime Administration, or MARAD, has announced the investment of $13,280,351 in 11 marine highway projects across seven states through the U.S. Marine Highway Program.



The funding will support public and private partners in developing supply chains on marine highway routes, including the transportation of waste in Oregon and the improvement of barge docks in Pennsylvania, to ensure resiliency.



'Investing in marine highways will strengthen the Great Lakes economy and other regional communities,' said U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy. 'We'll deliver jobs, boost provide a boost for local industries, and strengthen infrastructure our economy relies on.'



'The marine highway program is a vital opportunity to expand the nation's freight capacity,' said MARAD Administrator Steve Carmel. 'By fully integrating our navigable waterways into the national transportation system, we keep the American economy moving forward.'



U.S. Marine Highways are a vital component of the nation's transportation infrastructure, offering a reliable way to move goods while easing congestion on busy road and rail systems. The network spans 27,139 miles across 41 states, Washington, D.C., and all five U.S. territories.



The 35 designated routes underpin U.S. supply chains, critical infrastructure, and maritime workforce development.



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