Prescient (Prescient Healthcare Group) has acquired London-based pricing and market access consultancy Dolon, strengthening its ability to support global biopharma companies navigating increasingly complex and interconnected clinical, commercial and market access environments.

Following the successful acquisition of healthcare consultancy Uptake (Uptake Strategies) earlier this year, the addition of Dolon represents the next step in Prescient's rapid growth journey, significantly enhancing the breadth of Prescient's offer to the market.

Dolon will retain its specialist focus, joining as a dedicated Value, Pricing and Access practice working alongside Prescient's established teams. For clients, the partnership will deliver seamless, comprehensive support for complex challenges, ensuring vital strategic pricing and market access insights inform pivotal decisions earlier and further across the product lifecycle.

The partnership delivers significant new opportunities for both parties and supports Dolon's next phase of growth within a broader global platform.

Jason McKenna, CEO of Prescient, commented: "Dolon brings deep strategic pricing and market access expertise and a strong cultural alignment that makes this a natural fit for Prescient. As the environment for pricing and reimbursement continues to evolve, strengthening our capabilities in this area enhances our ability to provide expanded lifecycle support to clients where and when they need it. This acquisition reflects our commitment to purposeful growth and to building the specialist expertise that supports the success of our clients."

Adam Hutchings, Managing Partner of Dolon, commented: "Prescient stood out for its strategic thinking, long-term partnerships with senior global decision makers and strong cultural alignment. Joining Prescient gives us the platform to scale our impact, combining our specialist expertise with broader clinical, commercial and RWE solutions, a stronger US presence and enhanced AI capabilities. Together, we can support clients earlier and more comprehensively across the product lifecycle, helping accelerate access to innovative medicines for patients. We're excited about what this enables for our clients and our team."

The transaction is supported by Prescient's existing investor Bridgepoint, which partnered with the company in 2021 via Bridgepoint Development Capital, a lower middle-market fund focused on supporting fast-growing businesses across Europe.

Alan Payne, Partner and Deputy Head of Bridgepoint Development Capital added: "Dolon represents a strong strategic addition to Prescient, complementing existing skills and adding value, pricing and market access capabilities. The acquisition further strengthens Prescient's offer to clients and demonstrates continued momentum in the growth strategy prosecuted over the past five years with Bridgepoint's support."

Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

Dolon and its shareholders were advised by Bourne Partners (financial) and Squire Patton Boggs (legal).

About Prescient

Prescient is a science and insight-led development and commercialization partner that helps pharma and biotech companies unlock the full value of their assets, through seamless integration of deep scientific acumen, multi-dimensional insights, functional area expertise and sharp strategic thinking.

Prescient partners with clients from early in the product lifecycle, working with a variety of stakeholders and informing a wide range of decisions. Prescient helps unlock the full value of clients' assets by using multi-dimensional insights and specialized strategy consulting.

About Dolon

Dolon is a global strategic pricing and market access consultancy specialising in rare diseases and oncology. Headquartered in London, with teams across the US and Europe, Dolon supports biopharma companies address complex pricing, reimbursement and access challenges internationally. Combining deep expertise in value strategy, pricing, and access policy with advanced analytics, Dolon develops evidence-based strategies, messaging, tools and policy positions to support patient access to innovative medicines.

About Bridgepoint

Bridgepoint Group is one of the world's leading mid-market investors, specialising in private equity, infrastructure, credit, secondaries and private wealth.

With $98 billion of assets under management and a strong local presence in Europe, North America and Asia, we combine global scale with local market insight and sector expertise, consistently delivering strong returns through cycles.

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Contacts:

For more information, please contact:

Amelia Hutchins, Marketing Communications Director, Prescient

amelia.hutchins@uptakestrategies.com