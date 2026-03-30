Seafire AB: Report From The Extraordinary General Meeting Of Seafire AB (publ)

Seafire AB (publ) (the "Company") has today, on 30 March 2026, held an Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") where the following resolution was adopted.

Approval of the Board of Directors' resolution on a new issue of shares with preferential rights for existing shareholders

The EGM resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, to approve the Board of Directors' resolution from 4 March 2026, regarding a fully guaranteed new share issue with preferential rights for existing shareholders (the "Rights Issue") in all material respects as follows:

The Rights Issue comprises a maximum of 25,707,939 new shares, increasing the share capital by no more than SEK 4,318,737.08860. The right to subscribe for shares shall, with preferential rights for existing shareholders, be granted to those who are registered as shareholders in the Company on the record date 1 April 2026. Each shareholder will receive one (1) subscription right for each share held in the Company. Five (5) subscription rights entitle the holder to subscribe for three (3) new shares in the Company. Subscription of shares can also be made without subscription rights. Subscription by exercise of subscription rights shall be made during the period from and including 7 April 2026, up to and including 21 April 2026. The subscription price is set at SEK 5.45 per share.

For more detailed information regarding the content of the resolution, please refer to the full notice of the EGM, which is available on the Company's website www.seafireab.com/en. Minutes from the EGM will be made available at the Company's website no later than two weeks after the EGM.

For more information, please contact

Anders Hillerborg, Chairman of the Board, +46 707-32 97 98, anders.hillerborg@creades.se

Daniel Repfennig, CEO, +46 722-00 89 41, daniel.repfennig@seafireab.com

About Seafire

Seafire is a company group consisting of the business segments Industrial components and Products, which acquires and develops companies in Sweden. The group was founded in 2016 and focuses on acquiring profitable companies with development potential. Seafire consists of 12 companies with sales of about one billion SEK. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.seafireab.com/en.