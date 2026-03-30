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WKN: 857929 | ISIN: JP3300600008 | Ticker-Symbol: KPI1
Tradegate
30.03.26 | 14:00
2,821 Euro
+3,41 % +0,093
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NIKKEI-225
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KONICA MINOLTA INC Chart 1 Jahr
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2,7822,82015:33
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PR Newswire
30.03.2026 15:24 Uhr
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Konica Minolta bizhub i-Series Receives Keypoint Intelligence Security Validation Seal for Device Penetration

The Device Penetration track of Keypoint Intelligence's Security Validation Testing program evaluates whether network-connected printers and MFPs are appropriately protected against likely attack vectors. The assessment includes reconnaissance and network mapping, automated vulnerability scans, manual verification of findings, and targeted exploitation techniques. Focus areas include authentication, session management, exposed protocols, information leakage, and other device-level weaknesses.

Results confirmed that Konica Minolta devices running bizhub i-Series firmware and configured with the recommended settings were well-protected against a wide range of anticipated threats. The Security Validation Device Penetration seal is earned when no vulnerabilities are deemed a High or Critical risk on the Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) scale, with any Medium-risk findings evaluated on a case-by-case basis.

"Too often, IT teams focus on PCs, servers, and network infrastructure when evaluating and monitoring for cybersecurity vulnerabilities, but printers and MFPs are also network endpoints that can present meaningful risk," noted Jamie Bsales, Principal Analyst of Smart Workplace & Security in Keypoint Intelligence's Workplace Group. "It is incumbent upon OEMs to ensure that their devices have the features to secure the data the printers handle as well as the wider network, and our testing showed that the bizhub i-Series platform demonstrated strong protections against common device penetration threats."

The Keypoint Intelligence Security Validation testing program has become a benchmark in the office peripherals industry and helps position the security of OEM products using consistent testing processes and methodologies.

About Keypoint Intelligence
For over 60 years, clients in the digital imaging industry have relied on Keypoint Intelligence for independent hands-on testing, lab data, and extensive market research to drive their product and sales success. Keypoint Intelligence has been recognized as the industry's most trusted resource for unbiased information, analysis, and awards due to decades of analyst experience.

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Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/konica-minolta-bizhub-i-series-receives-keypoint-intelligence-security-validation-seal-for-device-penetration-302727912.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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