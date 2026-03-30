Chicago White Sox And CIBC Expand Multiyear Partnership Focused On Enhancing The Fan Experience And Community Impact

Agreement Includes Naming Rights of the "CIBC Scout Club," Continued Sponsorship of Childhood Cancer Awareness Day on September 6 and Year-Round Branding Presence at Rate Field

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / March 30, 2026 / The Chicago White Sox and CIBC today announced an expansion of a multiyear partnership, highlighted by the naming rights of the CIBC Scout Club along with increased branding throughout the ballpark for the 2026 season. The premium, field-level seats behind home plate include access to an exclusive, full-service bar and private dining space at Rate Field.

The 322-seat CIBC Scout Club places fans just steps from the on-field action, while offering access to a private dining area through the ballpark tunnel. The CIBC Scout Club name is inspired by its prime vantage point-trusted by professional scouts-giving fans direct perspective on every pitch and play. In addition to in-seat food and beverage service, the CIBC Scout Club delivers an elevated, unparalleled gameday experience for fans.

"This is truly a welcome next phase of our longstanding banking and sponsorship relationship with CIBC - a trusted and valued business partner of the White Sox organization," explains Brooks Boyer, White Sox chief revenue and marketing officer. "This multiyear partnership further deepens CIBC's connection to the city of Chicago and White Sox fans. Their presence in some of the most highly sought-after seats at the ballpark, prominently featured behind home plate, further underscores CIBC's commitment to Chicago. We appreciate CIBC's strong brand reputation as a financial institution who finds new ways to help White Sox fans achieve more, including getting the most out of the ballpark experience."

The continued partnership also includes CIBC's role as presenting sponsor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Day on Sunday, September 6 vs. Minnesota, which features a donation and a series of curated experiences designed to raise awareness and bring the community together around this important cause. The effort aligns with CIBC's commitment to creating a world without limits to ambition by championing inclusive communities, investing in financial education, and supporting cancer research through corporate giving and community partnerships.

"We are looking forward to deepening our partnership with the Chicago White Sox, an organization that shares our commitment to building enduring relationships with clients, fans and the broader community. Together, we are committed to making investments that create a lasting impact and foster positive change that extends beyond the game," said Kevin Li, President and CEO, CIBC Bank USA. "This expanded partnership reinforces our relationship-driven approach, giving us new ways to connect with clients and fans and adds to our long history of strengthening community ties in the Chicagoland community."

Conveniently located near the ballpark's Gate 3 entrance, the CIBC Scout Club also serves as a dedicated lounge, bar and private dining destination, highlighted by refined leather and wood finishes and multiple large-format televisions so fans never miss a moment of White Sox baseball.

CIBC will continue to maintain a strong and visible presence throughout Rate Field, including gate branding, tunnel signage, and interior lounge integrations, along with rotational signage on the first- and third-base ribbon boards. The updates ensure consistent engagement with White Sox fans across key touchpoints.

For more information about the CIBC Scout Club, please call 312-674-1000 or visit whitesox.com .

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© 2026 Chicago White Sox

SOURCE: Chicago White Sox

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/chicago-white-sox-and-cibc-expand-multiyear-partnership-focused-1152801