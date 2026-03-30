How Lenovo Is Transforming Enterprise Sustainability for ThinkPad Through Its Partnership With Makersite

By integrating granular supplier data, automating Life Cycle Assessments (LCAs), and standardizing footprint modelling across teams, Lenovo is now delivering a new standard for transparency and precision in PC sustainability.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / March 30, 2026 / As sustainability becomes a decisive factor in enterprise purchasing, Lenovo is responding by delivering configuration-level Product Carbon Footprints (PCFs) for ThinkPad through its partnership with Makersite.

For enterprise PC buyers, this shift is driven by a clear need: broad product-level estimates of PCFs are no longer enough. They want to know the carbon impact of the exact configuration they plan to purchase, and they increasingly expect verified, International Standards Organization (ISO) - aligned data to back it up.

For Lenovo's flagship ThinkPad line, this shift created both a challenge and an opportunity. Historically, ThinkPad reported PCFs using a single model-level value. This number was accurate at the portfolio level, but it couldn't account for the real variation across thousands of customer configurations. And when customers asked for configuration-specific footprints during enterprise tenders, additional manual work was required to meet customer demands with speed and accuracy.

Today, that challenge has become a strategic advantage-thanks to Lenovo's adoption of Makersite as a complementary system for configuration-level PCF modelling. By integrating granular supplier data, automating Life Cycle Assessments (LCAs), and standardizing footprint modelling across teams, Lenovo is now delivering a new standard for transparency and precision in PC sustainability.

A New Baseline for PCF Accuracy

"Our partnership with Makersite is about setting a new baseline for how product carbon footprints are measured at Lenovo," says Tom Butler, VP of Commercial Product and Portfolio Management for Lenovo's Intelligent Devices Group. "Instead of relying on broad portfolio averages, we can now model carbon footprints at the configuration level, using traceable, ISO-aligned data."

Helping a global brand like Lenovo transition from model-level estimates to configuration-level, traceable carbon footprints marks an important milestone for product sustainability," adds Neil D'Souza, Founder and CEO of Makersite. "By embedding ISO-aligned, component-level modelling into enterprise workflows, Lenovo is not only strengthening reporting but also transforming how products are designed and evaluated." For enterprise buyers, product families aren't what matters - specific configurations are. Differences in storage, memory, displays, and other components can significantly influence the final PCF. With configuration-level visibility, Lenovo sellers can now show customers exactly how component choices affect carbon outcomes and give them credible options that balance price, performance, and sustainability.

For example, a customer may choose a lower-performance SSD that carries a lower carbon footprint. With Makersite's modelling, sales teams can demonstrate that impact with evidence, not estimates.

Building a Unified, Auditable Data Foundation

The industry-standard PAIA methodology already enabled ThinkPad's model-level PCFs, but it wasn't designed for configuration-level modelling at scale. With thousands of possible configurations, Lenovo needed a workflow that could ingest supplier data, generate LCAs automatically, and provide consistent, customer-ready outputs.

By integrating Makersite, Lenovo created a single, auditable data foundation shared across sustainability, engineering, and commercial teams.

2.5 million supplier Full Material Declarations (FMDs) have been ingested.

These FMDs are automatically converted into substance-level LCAs, providing unprecedented detail.

New component data is onboarded through a structured validation workflow, improving quality as the system scales.

"By bringing supplier declarations and configuration-level modelling into one framework, we made carbon reporting consistent, scalable, and customer-ready," says William Dominici, Director of PCSD Strategy at Lenovo Worldwide. "It's improved confidence in the data across sustainability, engineering, and tender teams."

"Accurate carbon insight is table stakes for enterprise IT procurement," adds Julian Weitz, Chief Revenue Officer at Makersite. "With Makersite powering configuration-specific PCFs at scale, Lenovo can confidently respond to tender requirements with defensible, customer-ready carbon data that strengthens credibility with procurement, engineering, and sustainability stakeholders alike."

Data-driven decisions on the journey to net-zero

Lenovo has committed to reaching net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, with targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative. Accurate measurement of emissions across the enterprise's value chain is a challenge for companies like Lenovo, who are aligning their net-zero goals with climate science. The largest category of Lenovo's emissions includes customers' use of Lenovo products (scope 3), which also impacts Lenovo's customers' emissions.

By empowering ThinkPad customers with PCFs at the configuration level, Lenovo is enabling decision makers to prioritize sustainability in their ThinkPad purchases, helping them manage their own IT carbon footprint.

Without accurate, credible data, large enterprises like Lenovo and their global customers cannot make progress on their emissions reduction journeys. By using data-driven tools like Makersite to measure the PCF of flagship products like the Lenovo ThinkPad, Lenovo is charting a smarter path toward a more sustainable future.

Learn more by reading the case study on Makersite.

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SOURCE: Lenovo

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/how-lenovo-is-transforming-enterprise-sustainability-for-thinkpad-thro-1152989