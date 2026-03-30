

NICOSIA (dpa-AFX) - Industrial production growth in Cyprus moderated for the second straight month in January, preliminary data from the statistical office showed on Monday.



Industrial production rose 3.7 percent year-on-year in January, slower than the 4.3 percent expansion in December. Production has been rising since December 2024.



The electricity supply segment rebounded sharply by 18.6 percent from last year versus a 2.4 percent fall in December. However, the annual growth in manufacturing production eased to 1.5 percent from 5.6 percent.



The acceleration in industrial production growth was also curbed by a 16.1 percent plunge in mining and quarrying output.



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