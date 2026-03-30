

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cryptocurrencies rallied in the past 24 hours even as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East continued unabated. Reports of more potential players in the Bitcoin Spot ETF market in the U.S. also supported market sentiment.



Overall crypto market capitalization has rallied 1.6 percent in the past 24 hours to $2.33 trillion. The 24-hour trading volume has also jumped 72 percent to $82 billion. Around 60 of the top 100 cryptocurrencies are trading with overnight gains of more than a percent whereas only 7 are trading with overnight losses of more than a percent.



While cryptocurrencies have rallied, sovereign bond yields have eased. Crude oil, gold and silver are trading higher. The Dollar Index has also strengthened.



CoinMarketCap's Fear and Greed Index that measures the sentiment in the crypto market has jumped to 27 from 23 a day earlier a 32 a week earlier. However, the readings remain in the 'fear' territory.



Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency is trading 1.5 percent higher at $67,588.86. The current price is around 46 percent below the all-time high of $126,198.07 recorded on October 7, 2025. The original cryptocurrency has lost 5.7 percent in the past week and is saddled with losses of 22.8 percent till date in 2026.



Bitcoin Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net outflows of rising to $225 million on Friday from $171 million on Thursday. Market leader iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) topped with net outflows of $202 million.



Bitcoin has improved one notch to the 12th position in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com. Meta Platforms (META) has been relegated to the 13th position.



Ethereum (ETH) jumped 3.6 percent overnight as it traded at $2,064.81. The leading alternate coin is trading 58 percent below the all-time-high of $4,953.73 recorded on August 25, 2025.



Ethereum Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net outflows decreasing to $49 million on Friday from $93 million on Thursday. Market leader iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) topped with net outflows of $71 million followed by Fidelity Ethereum Fund (FETH) that recorded net outflows of $9 million. However, the recently launched Ishares Staked Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHB) witnessed inflows of $40 million.



Meanwhile, Ethereum has jumped 4 notches to the 69th position in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com.



4th ranked BNB (BNB) added 1.1 percent overnight resulting in price increasing to $617.20. BNB is trading 55 percent below the all-time high of $1,370.55 touched on October 13, 2025.



5th ranked XRP (XRP) gained 1.4 percent overnight and is currently trading at $1.34, around 65 percent below the all-time high of $3.84 touched on January 4, 2018.



The price of 7th ranked Solana (SOL) increased 2.8 percent overnight to $84.42. SOL's current price is around 71 percent below its all-time-high of $294.33 recorded on January 19, 2025.



TRON (TRX) ranked 8th overall edged down 0.07 percent overnight and is currently changing hands at $0.3182. The trading price is 28 percent below the cryptocurrency's all-time high of $0.4407 recorded on December 4, 2024.



9th ranked Dogecoin (DOGE) rallied 2.9 percent overnight and is currently trading at $0.0930. DOGE is trading 87 percent below the peak price of $0.7376 recorded on May 8, 2021.



10th ranked Hyperliquid (HYPE) slipped 2.6 percent in the past 24 hours to trade at $37.97, around 36 percent below the all-time high of $59.39 recorded on September 18, 2025.



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