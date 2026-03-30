Veem Inc.: Veem Expands Partnership with Visa to Launch Global Virtual Accounts for Businesses

Empowering businesses globally with localized account access in the U.S., Canada, U.K., and Europe

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / March 30, 2026 / Veem, a leading global payments platform, has expanded its long-standing relationship with Visa, a world leader in digital payments. By leveraging Visa Direct's global money movement network, Veem is launching a new virtual accounts solution that enables businesses to collect, hold, and disburse funds across key geographies including the U.S., Canada, the UK, and Europe. The offering allows Veem customers to access localized account details through Veem's multirail infrastructure while maintaining international connectivity.

Through this expanded collaboration, Veem enables businesses to open verified local account details in multiple regions, helping create a trusted financial presence in each geography while maintaining international connectivity through Veem's multi-rail infrastructure and Visa Direct's global money movement network.

Key benefits include:

Dedicated local accounts: Each business receives verified local account details issued in its own name, creating a legitimate financial presence in-market.

Name matching and platform compliance: Local accounts are opened under verified business identities, supporting marketplace and payment partner requirements for legitimate payouts.

Local credibility and trust: Merchants appear as local businesses to customers and partners in each supported region, increasing payment success rates and buyer confidence.

Global reach: Funds collected in local accounts can be held in multiple currencies, converted, or withdrawn internationally through Veem's global network and Visa Direct's infrastructure.

"Businesses shouldn't have to think about borders when it comes to money movement," said Marwan Forzley, CEO of Veem. "With Global Virtual Accounts, we're giving our customers localized financial infrastructure - no matter where they operate - so they can collect and disburse funds like a local company anywhere in the world."

This expansion marks the next phase of Veem's long-standing collaboration with Visa, advancing the localization of global commerce and giving fintechs, marketplaces, and exporters embedded access to money movement capabilities across multiple regions - without the complexity of managing separate providers or compliance regimes.

"Visa Direct is focused on helping businesses move money securely and efficiently across borders and collaborating with digital payments leaders like Veem helps further that mission," said Vira Platonova, Global Head of Visa Direct at Visa. "Working with Veem, we're helping more businesses access the tools they need to operate confidently in new regions."

This launch builds on Veem's mission to simplify how businesses send and receive money worldwide, equipping them with modern financial infrastructure designed for speed, compliance, and scalability.

About Veem

Veem is a global payments platform that enables businesses and financial service providers to move money worldwide. Trusted by more than 1.5 million users in over 100 countries, Veem supports cross-border settlement in 80+ currencies while helping organizations manage payables, receivables, and account-based payment flows. Capabilities include real-time disbursements, collections, wallets, card issuance, and local virtual bank accounts, supported by licensing and regulatory coverage in key markets. Learn more at www.veem.com

Contact Information

Vanessa Rowe, Growth Marketing Manager

vanessa.rowe@veem.com | +1 (613) 898-4644

SOURCE: Veem Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/veem-expands-partnership-with-visa-to-launch-global-virtual-accounts-1152230