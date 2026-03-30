Fairchild has more than 25 years of experience at Siemens

She is to lead Siemens' largest market globally

Siemens today announced the appointment of Ann Fairchild (54) as president and chief executive officer (CEO) of Siemens USA, the company's largest market globally. Fairchild, who has served as interim president and CEO since October 2025, will assume the permanent role effective immediately. She will guide Siemens' strategy and engagement across the United States, where the company employs more than 50,000 people in all 50 states and Puerto Rico and generated $24 billion in revenue in fiscal 2025.

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Ann Fairchild, Appointed President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Siemens USA

Based on her more than 25 years at Siemens, most recently serving as general counsel for Siemens USA, Fairchild brings a deep understanding of the company's business objectives and strategic priorities. She has played an important role in advancing Siemens USA's growth, supporting complex transactions, strengthening governance across a diverse portfolio and enabling closer alignment across the company.

"Ann Fairchild brings exactly the right leadership for this moment," said Roland Busch, President and CEO of Siemens AG. "As U.S. customers strengthen critical infrastructure, reshore manufacturing and continue to expand their AI capabilities, Ann's strong, steady and collaborative leadership will enable Siemens to deliver greater value for our customers. I look forward to working with Ann to advance our ONE Tech Company program in the U.S., our largest market."

Fairchild served for eight years as general counsel of Siemens USA, overseeing legal, compliance, regulatory, and intellectual property functions, helping the company navigate complex regulatory environments while seizing strategic opportunities.

"Siemens proudly serves tens of thousands of customers nationwide and supports the backbone of the American economy growing manufacturing, building smarter infrastructure, transforming rail networks and developing a skilled workforce," said Fairchild. "I'm honored to help guide our efforts in this moment of opportunity as we bring AI to the real world and help customers become more competitive, resilient and efficient."

Fairchild is a member of the Siemens Corporation board of directors and serves on the Board of the German American Business Council, where she brings Siemens' perspective to transatlantic dialogues spanning policy, diplomacy and commerce. She was also recently appointed to the board of directors of Chief Executives for Corporate Purpose (CECP).

Fairchild began her career clerking for the Honorable Tommy Miller of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, followed by a role as a litigation associate at McGuireWoods in McLean, Virginia. She joined Siemens in 1999 in the Power Generation business and has since held a series of senior leadership roles across the Legal and Compliance organization. She holds a bachelor's degree in commerce with a concentration in finance from the University of Virginia and a juris doctor from the College of William Mary School of Law.

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Siemens AG (Berlin and Munich) is a leading technology company focused on industry, infrastructure, mobility, and healthcare. The company's purpose is to create technology to transform the everyday, for everyone. By combining the real and the digital worlds, Siemens empowers customers to accelerate their digital and sustainability transformations, making factories more efficient, cities more livable, and transportation more sustainable. A leader in industrial AI, Siemens leverages its deep domain know-how to apply AI including generative AI to real-world applications, making AI accessible and impactful for customers across diverse industries. Siemens also owns a majority stake in the publicly listed company Siemens Healthineers, a leading global medical technology provider pioneering breakthroughs in healthcare. For everyone. Everywhere. Sustainably.

In fiscal 2025, which ended on September 30, 2025, the Siemens Group generated revenue of €78.9 billion and net income of €10.4 billion. As of September 30, 2025, the company employed around 318,000 people worldwide on the basis of continuing operations. Further information is available on the Internet at www.siemens.com.

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Contacts:

Contacts for journalists

Simon Krause

Phone: +49 173 4039683

Email: krause.simon@siemens.com

Siemens USA

Charlie DiPasquale

Phone: +1 240 481 6632

Email: Charlie.DiPasquale@siemens.com