Regulatory News:
Eurofins Scientific SE (Paris:ERF):
Name of the Issuer
Identify code of the Issuer
Transaction day
Identify code of the financial instrument
Total daily volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
Market (MIC Code)
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
23/03/2026
FR0014000MR3
48 000
61.1218
XPAR
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
23/03/2026
FR0014000MR3
12 000
61.2959
CEUX
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
24/03/2026
FR0014000MR3
43 000
61.1757
XPAR
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
24/03/2026
FR0014000MR3
7 000
61.2332
CEUX
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
25/03/2026
FR0014000MR3
7 000
61.8379
CEUX
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
25/03/2026
FR0014000MR3
43 000
61.7989
XPAR
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
26/03/2026
FR0014000MR3
43 000
62.0870
XPAR
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
26/03/2026
FR0014000MR3
7 000
62.1700
CEUX
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
27/03/2026
FR0014000MR3
43 000
61.7546
XPAR
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
27/03/2026
FR0014000MR3
7 000
61.8558
CEUX
TOTAL
260 000
61.5853
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on Eurofins Scientific SE website: https://www.eurofins.com/investors/share-buy-back-programmes
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260330142378/en/
Contacts:
Eurofins Scientific SE