

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Eurofins Scientific SE (EUFI.PA, ERF.PA) announced the signing of an agreement to divest its Electrical & Electronic Testing business, or MET Labs, to UL Solutions for an enterprise value of 575 million euros on a cash and debt free basis. Completion of the transaction is expected to occur by the end of 2026.



MET Labs is an international network of laboratories offering expertise in product safety testing, inspection and certification services for electrical and electronics products. The business serves clients across consumer electronics, automotive, telecommunications and industrial sectors. The company noted that MET Labs is expected to generate over 180 million euros in revenues in 2026.



At last close, Eurofins Scientific was trading at 64.90 euros, up 2.24%.



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