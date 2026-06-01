Regulatory News:

Eurofins Scientific SE (Paris:ERF):

Name of the Issuer Identify code of the Issuer Transaction day Identify code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares Market (MIC Code) EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC 529900JEHFM47DYY3S57 25/05/2026 FR0014000MR3 25 000 62.9108 XPAR EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC 529900JEHFM47DYY3S57 25/05/2026 FR0014000MR3 5 000 63.1452 CEUX EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC 529900JEHFM47DYY3S57 26/05/2026 FR0014000MR3 25 000 62.6524 XPAR EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC 529900JEHFM47DYY3S57 26/05/2026 FR0014000MR3 5 000 62.6112 CEUX EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC 529900JEHFM47DYY3S57 27/05/2026 FR0014000MR3 30 000 62.5550 XPAR EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC 529900JEHFM47DYY3S57 27/05/2026 FR0014000MR3 10 000 62.5456 CEUX EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC 529900JEHFM47DYY3S57 28/05/2026 FR0014000MR3 30 000 61.4394 XPAR EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC 529900JEHFM47DYY3S57 28/05/2026 FR0014000MR3 10 000 61.4617 CEUX EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC 529900JEHFM47DYY3S57 29/05/2026 FR0014000MR3 30 000 62.3213 XPAR EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC 529900JEHFM47DYY3S57 29/05/2026 FR0014000MR3 10 000 62.3032 CEUX TOTAL 180 000 62.3358

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on Eurofins Scientific SE website: https://www.eurofins.com/investors/share-buy-back-programmes

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260601304294/en/

Contacts:

Eurofins Scientific SE