Regulatory News:
Eurofins Scientific SE (Paris:ERF):
|Name of the Issuer
Identify code of the Issuer
Transaction day
Identify code of the financial instrument
Total daily volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
Market (MIC Code)
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
25/05/2026
FR0014000MR3
25 000
62.9108
XPAR
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
25/05/2026
FR0014000MR3
5 000
63.1452
CEUX
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
26/05/2026
FR0014000MR3
25 000
62.6524
XPAR
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
26/05/2026
FR0014000MR3
5 000
62.6112
CEUX
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
27/05/2026
FR0014000MR3
30 000
62.5550
XPAR
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
27/05/2026
FR0014000MR3
10 000
62.5456
CEUX
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
28/05/2026
FR0014000MR3
30 000
61.4394
XPAR
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
28/05/2026
FR0014000MR3
10 000
61.4617
CEUX
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
29/05/2026
FR0014000MR3
30 000
62.3213
XPAR
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
29/05/2026
FR0014000MR3
10 000
62.3032
CEUX
TOTAL
180 000
62.3358
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on Eurofins Scientific SE website: https://www.eurofins.com/investors/share-buy-back-programmes
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260601304294/en/
Contacts:
Eurofins Scientific SE