Regulatory News:

Eurofins (Paris:ERF) companies are actively monitoring the hantavirus outbreak, and developments related to the Andes strainAs of 12 May, a total of 11 hantavirus cases, including 3 deaths, associated with a cruise ship outbreak had been reported. While the World Health Organization has stated that more cases of the virus are expected it has also indicated that "there is no sign that we are seeing the start of a larger outbreak".1

Eurofins companies already have a well-established testing offering for the detection of Hantavirus in many countries. Eurofins laboratories around the world have the capabilities to respond to testing needs with the development of new tests and methods, which are subject to regulation and requirements dependent on the country in which a Eurofins laboratory operates in.

In the U.S, Eurofins Viracor can rapidly develop and validate both quantitative real-time PCR and next generation sequencing (NGS) based molecular detection assays for hantavirus. An NGS assay is currently under development in which known respiratory pathogens, including all hantavirus strains. While no Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) has yet been issued for a molecular test for hantavirus detection by the US Food and Drug Administration, Eurofins Viracor is closely monitoring the situation, and would look to use in vitro transcribed RNA for test validation purposes, Eurofins Viracor applied this approach for SARS-CoV-2 testing in 2020 prior to the availability of known positive samples.

Eurofins Clinical Diagnostic Spain currently has the diagnostic capability to study Hantavirus, including the detection of the Andes strain, using both serological and molecular techniques. Appropriate clinical samples are analysed using a molecular biology technique based on molecular hybridisation with PCR amplification, allowing for the direct detection of Hantavirus.

Eurofins Biomnis, located in France, has significant experience in facilitating testing to detect 6 common strains of Hantavirus (5 from Europe and Asia, and 1 from America), and partner with the French reference centre (CNR) as a screening laboratory for Hantavirus testing. These tests have not been developed to specifically detect the Andes strain. In France, establishing a test to detect the Hantavirus Andes strain would require sample possession and would be subject to authorisation by ANSM (French National Agency for Medicines and Health Products Safety).

Gold Standard Diagnostics Frankfurt GmbH offers the NovaLisa Hantavirus IgG and IgM ELISA assays to detect antibodies against Hantavirus in human serum or plasma, returning results in 2 hours. These tests have been developed with the German reference centre for Hantavirus, Konsiliarlabor für Hantaviren, part of the Robert Koch-Institut, Berlin. For veterinary, diagnostics Gold Standard Diagnostics offers assays, including VetBlot Hantavirus, a LineBlot for the qualitative determination of IgG antibodies against Hantavirus in veterinary serum.

Eurofins companies have a proven track record and expertise in responding to global or acute health epidemics and crises and will actively monitor the development of the outbreak.

About Eurofins the global leader in bio-analysis

Eurofins is Testing for Life. The Eurofins Scientific SE network of independent companies believes that it is a global leader in food, environment, pharmaceutical and cosmetic product testing and in discovery pharmacology, forensics, advanced material sciences and agroscience contract research services. It is also one of the market leaders in certain testing and laboratory services for genomics, and in the support of clinical studies, as well as in biopharma contract development and manufacturing. It also has a rapidly developing presence in highly specialised and molecular clinical diagnostic testing and in-vitro diagnostic products.

With over 65,000 staff across a decentralised and entrepreneurial network of more than 950 laboratories in over 1,000 companies in 59 countries, Eurofins offers a portfolio of over 200,000 analytical methods to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability and purity of a wide range of products, as well as providing innovative clinical diagnostic testing services and in-vitro diagnostic products.

Eurofins companies' broad range of services are important for the health and safety of people and our planet. The ongoing investment to become fully digital and maintain the best network of state-of-the-art laboratories and equipment supports our objective to provide our customers with high-quality services, innovative solutions and accurate results in the best possible turnaround time (TAT). Eurofins companies are well positioned to support clients' increasingly stringent quality and safety standards and the increasing demands of regulatory authorities as well as the evolving requirements of healthcare practitioners around the world.

The Eurofins network has grown very strongly since its inception and its strategy is to continue expanding its technology portfolio and its geographic reach. Through R&D and acquisitions, its companies draw on the latest developments in the field of biotechnology and analytical chemistry to offer their clients unique analytical solutions.

Shares in Eurofins Scientific SE are listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN FR0014000MR3, Reuters EUFI.PA, Bloomberg ERF FP).

Until it has been lawfully made public widely by Eurofins Scientific SE through approved distribution channels, this document contains inside information for the purpose of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse, as amended.

Important disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements and estimates that involve risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements and estimates contained herein represent the judgment of Eurofins Scientific SE's management as of the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees for future performance, and the forward-looking events discussed in this release may not occur. Eurofins Scientific SE disclaims any intent or obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements and estimates. All statements and estimates are made based on the information available to the Company's management as of the date of publication, but no guarantees can be made as to their completeness or validity.

1 https://x.com/WHO/status/2054207705452020119

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Contacts:

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Investor Relations

Eurofins Scientific SE

Phone: +32 2 766 1620

E-mail: ir@sc.eurofinseu.com