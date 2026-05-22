Eurofins Scientific SE (EUFI.PA) (Paris:ERF) has received various notifications of dealing from Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMR"). The notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below.
This notification is made in accordance with the European Market Abuse Regulation.
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Laurent Lebras
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position status
Group CFO
b)
Initial notification amendment
Initial
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Eurofins Scientific S.E.
b)
LEI
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
4.
Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Share
Identification code
ISIN: FR0014000MR3
b)
Nature of the transaction
Exercise of stock options under the Eurofins stock option programme. Number of options exercised: 1000
Transaction is linked to the Eurofins stock option free share stock option program
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
n/a
n/a
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
1000
Price
e)
Date of the transaction
2026-05-21
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
4.
Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Share
Identification code
ISIN: FR0014000MR3
b)
Nature of the transaction
Sale of shares
Transaction is linked to the Eurofins stock option free share stock option program
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
EUR 62.00
1000
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
EUR 62,000.00
Price
EUR 62.00
e)
Date of the transaction
2026-05-21
f)
Place of the transaction
XPAR
4.
Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Share
Identification code
ISIN: FR0014000MR3
b)
Nature of the transaction
Exercise of stock options under the Eurofins stock option programme. Number of options exercised: 2000
Transaction is linked to the Eurofins stock option free share stock option program
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
n/a
n/a
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
2000
Price
e)
Date of the transaction
2026-05-22
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
4.
Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Share
Identification code
ISIN: FR0014000MR3
b)
Nature of the transaction
Sale of shares
Transaction is linked to the Eurofins stock option free share stock option program
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
EUR 63.00
2000
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
EUR 126,000.00
Price
EUR 63.00
e)
Date of the transaction
2026-05-22
f)
Place of the transaction
XPAR
For more information, please visit www.eurofins.com.
About Eurofins the global leader in bio-analysis
Eurofins is Testing for Life. With over 65,000 staff across a network of more than 950 laboratories in over 1,000 companies in 59 countries, Eurofins offers a portfolio of over 200,000 analytical methods.
Eurofins Scientific S.E. shares are listed on Euronext Paris Stock Exchange.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260522515336/en/
Contacts:
Investor Relations
Eurofins Scientific SE
Phone: +32 2 766 1620
E-mail: ir@sc.eurofinseu.com