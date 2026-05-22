Eurofins Scientific SE (EUFI.PA) (Paris:ERF) has received various notifications of dealing from Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMR"). The notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below.

This notification is made in accordance with the European Market Abuse Regulation.

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Laurent Lebras 2. Reason for the notification a) Position status Group CFO b) Initial notification amendment Initial 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Eurofins Scientific S.E. b) LEI 529900JEHFM47DYY3S57 4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Share Identification code ISIN: FR0014000MR3 b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of stock options under the Eurofins stock option programme. Number of options exercised: 1000 Transaction is linked to the Eurofins stock option free share stock option program c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) n/a n/a d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume 1000 Price e) Date of the transaction 2026-05-21 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Share Identification code ISIN: FR0014000MR3 b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares Transaction is linked to the Eurofins stock option free share stock option program c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) EUR 62.00 1000 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume EUR 62,000.00 Price EUR 62.00 e) Date of the transaction 2026-05-21 f) Place of the transaction XPAR

4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Share Identification code ISIN: FR0014000MR3 b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of stock options under the Eurofins stock option programme. Number of options exercised: 2000 Transaction is linked to the Eurofins stock option free share stock option program c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) n/a n/a d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume 2000 Price e) Date of the transaction 2026-05-22 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Share Identification code ISIN: FR0014000MR3 b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares Transaction is linked to the Eurofins stock option free share stock option program c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) EUR 63.00 2000 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume EUR 126,000.00 Price EUR 63.00 e) Date of the transaction 2026-05-22 f) Place of the transaction XPAR

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Contacts:

Investor Relations

Eurofins Scientific SE

Phone: +32 2 766 1620

E-mail: ir@sc.eurofinseu.com