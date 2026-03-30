Acceleron Bank, in formation: Acceleron and Monex Announce U.S. Partnership to Enhance International Payments and Streamline Inbound Wire Processing

The integration allows community banks and credit unions to access expanded global payment rails and multi-currency capabilities through a single API

WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, VT / ACCESS Newswire / March 30, 2026 / Acceleron, an international wire transfer automation platform that helps community banks and credit unions to modernize cross-border payments and earn non-interest income , has partnered with the U.S. Division of Monex, a global foreign exchange and payments provider, to improve the speed, accuracy, and profitability of international transactions. The collaboration brings Monex's robust payment infrastructure into the Acceleron's correspondent banking ecosystem, giving financial institutions new capabilities for sending money internationally and managing inbound wires with greater efficiency.

"This partnership introduces new capabilities our clients haven't had before, all through a single API, like access to virtual IBANs for cleaner inbound processing, the ability to hold funds in multiple currencies, and faster activation of international payment services," said Damon Magnuski, CEO of Acceleron. "It's a smarter, more scalable way for banks and fintechs to handle cross-border wires, and a major step forward in our mission to simplify global payments."

Through the partnership, Acceleron clients can access Monex services through a single API, enabling international payments via both SWIFT and local rails. The integration also allows clients to hold funds in multiple currencies and hedge as needed, creating more flexibility for end users.

"Think of this as a turnkey infrastructure for cross-border payments," said Michael Wilson, Managing Director of Partnerships at Monex. "We combine the technical rails and trading desk with client support, making it easy for Acceleron users to tap into a full range of global FX capabilities."

Monex's virtual IBANs give corporate customers the ability to receive inbound wires in various currencies. Those funds can either be held or automatically converted to U.S. dollars, with data forwarded cleanly to the receiving financial institution. This helps reduce reconciliation issues and supports higher volumes of inbound transactions.

"Monex also brings exceptional FX strength in Mexico, one of the most price-sensitive corridors in our network," said Magnuski. "With the partnership, our clients gain faster access to global rails, more competitive FX pricing, and operational tools that support growth."

About Acceleron

Acceleron is a modern correspondent banking technology platform that empowers community banks and credit unions to automate international wire transfers, capture non-interest income, and compete more effectively with big banks. With a foreign exchange (FX) marketplace and currency conversion engine, Acceleron's API-first infrastructure helps institutions turn cross-border payment flows into efficient, revenue-generating opportunities. Serving over 200 financial institutions and facilitating more than $1 billion in international payments annually, our correspondent banking services and international payment automation solutions are pre-integrated seamlessly with Fiserv Payments Exchange, Aptys, Braid, and other leading payments platforms. Learn more at www.acceleronbank.com.

About Monex International Markets plc

For over 40 years, Monex has provided corporate clients with industry-leading foreign exchange and international payment solutions. Monex International Markets is part of the wider financial services group controlled by Monex S.A.P.I. de C.V., a global, investment-grade financial services institution.

Founded in 1985, Monex is a global financial services organization that serves more than 70,000 clients worldwide. In 2024, Monex managed US$274 billion in deliverable FX trades and US$15.3 billion in assets. Through its subsidiaries, the group offers financial services in key financial centers across North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia and employs over 2,800 people globally.

Disclaimer: All currency exchange, money transmission services, and related services shall be provided by Monex.

Media Contacts:

Daisy Lin

Acceleron

daisy@acceleronbank.com

Audra Evans

Monex

aevans@monexusa.com

SOURCE: Acceleron Bank, in formation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/acceleron-and-monex-announce-u.s.-partnership-to-enhance-internation-1152721