Regulatory News:

The Board of Directors of Mexedia S.p.A. Società Benefit (Euronext Growth Paris: ALMEX, ISIN: IT0005450819), meeting today, approved the draft statutory financial statements and the consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2025.

Consolidated revenues at €118.1 million (+62.0% compared to €72.9 million in 2024)

? Gross margin at €10.2 million (+38.2% compared to €7.4 million in 2024)

? EBITDA at €-1.2 million (improving from €-23.4 million in 2024)

? Net result at €-21.2 million (+20.3% compared to €-26.7 million in 2024)

? Net financial position at €-34.7 million (improving from €-47.6 million in 2024)

2025 Results (values in thousand)

2025 2024 Revenues 118,086 72,899 Gross margin 10,223 7,400 EBITDA -1,243 -23,418 Profit (loss) before tax -31,051 -27,834 Net profit (loss) for the period -21,236 -26,656 Total assets 186,065 157,518 Equity 26,472 40,712 Net financial position -34,734 -47,635

Mr. Elio Catania, Chairman of Mexedia S.p.A. Società Benefit, commented«2025 represents a significant step in the Group's evolution. During the year, we operated with discipline in rationalizing the Group's scope and focusing our activities, defining a more efficient and sustainable structure. The results highlight clear signs of improvement and confirm the validity of the strategic choices made, laying the foundations for a progressive strengthening of the Group's economic and financial balance and for development increasingly focused on the quality of profitability. We look ahead with a more focused operating model and with the objective of creating long-term value, maintaining an approach based on prudence, responsibility and disciplined management.

This is complemented by a statement from Paolo Bona, Chief Executive Officer of Mexedia S.p.A. Società Benefit: "Throughout 2025, we worked consistently on improving the efficiency of our operating structure and enhancing the quality of revenues, taking targeted actions on costs and working capital management. The results show a significant recovery in operating performance and confirm that the actions undertaken are delivering tangible effects, in line with our objectives. In the short to medium term, we intend to continue along this path, with a primary focus on achieving economic and financial balance, generating margins and consolidating our activities, while maintaining a disciplined approach in execution and in the selection of growth opportunities.

Financial and business overview

The 2025 results show significant revenue growth and an improvement in operating performance compared to the previous year.

EBITDA, although still negative, shows a substantial improvement, reflecting cost optimization measures and the recovery of operational activity.

The net financial position improved compared to 2024, while equity reflects the economic dynamics of the year.

The results for the year reflect the reorganization process launched in 2024, the consequent evolution of the operating perimeter and the progressive recovery in activity levels, with signs of a strengthening in the Group's economic and financial solidity.

In 2025, the Group recorded increased volumes and improved operational efficiency, with positive effects on overall economic performance.

The Group intends to continue strengthening its operational structure and consolidating its activities, maintaining a disciplined and sustainable approach over time, with particular focus on:

improving the quality of revenues;

optimizing the cost structure;

disciplined management of working capital;

progressive strengthening of economic and financial fundamentals.

Upcoming events

The Shareholders' Meeting for the approval of the Financial Statements as at 31 December 2025 is convened on 27 April 2026 on first call and, if necessary, on 28 April 2026 on second call.

The Consolidated Annual Financial Report as of December 31, 2025 will be made available to the public in the "Financial Statements and Reports" section of the Company's website starting from April 28, 2026:

https://mexedia.com/en/financial-statements-and-reports/

Statement pursuant to Article 154-bis of the TUF

The executive responsible for preparing the Company's financial reports, Daniel Gilcher, certifies pursuant to Article 154-bis, paragraphs 3 and 4, of Legislative Decree No. 58/1998 the adequacy and effective application of administrative and accounting procedures in the preparation of the consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2025.

Forward-looking statements (MAR)

This press release may contain forward-looking statements pursuant to Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 ("MAR") and other applicable regulations. Such statements reflect current expectations and projections regarding future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially.

About Mexedia

Mexedia S.p.A. Società Benefit is a technology company listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN: IT0005450819, ticker: ALMEX) since September 22, 2021, active in technology services and communication solutions. The Group operates internationally and develops industrial models focused on long-term value creation. As a Società Benefit, Mexedia integrates economic growth objectives with social and environmental impact goals, pursuing sustainable value creation over time.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260330988763/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Vincenzo La Barbera

investor.relations@mexedia.com

+39 3518447229