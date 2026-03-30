HONG KONG, Mar 31, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - 30 March 2026, Alltronics Holdings Limited ('Alltronics' or the 'Group') (SEHK: 833), a leading manufacturer of electronic products, today announced its annual results for the year ended 31 December 2025 ('the year 2025' or 'review year').During the year 2025, the Group recorded total turnover of HK$1,141.2 million (2024: HK$1,066.9 million), representing an increase of 7.0%. The total gross profit for the year increased by 14.0% to HK$240.8 million and the overall gross profit margin improved to 21.1% (2024: 19.8%). Profit for the year attributable to owners of the Company was HK$47.2 million (2024: HK$63.1 million). The decrease in net profit was primarily due to higher impairment losses and a fair value loss on financial assets at FVTPL. If adjusted for impairment losses, profit for the year was up 14.5% to HK$87.8 million.The Board has proposed the payment of a final dividend of HK3.0 cents per share (2024: HK3.0 cents). Together with the interim dividend of HK3.0 cents per share, the total dividends for the year 2025 will be HK6.0 cents per share, representing a payout ratio of 60.2%.The Group maintains a healthy financial position, with total cash and cash equivalents amounting to HK$445.3 million at 31 December 2025.Sales of electronic products remained the Group's main source of income. The increase in turnover was mainly attributable to higher sales of finished electronic products, particularly irrigation controller products to a major customer, which increased by approximately HK$90.8 million to HK$546.6 million. In terms of geographical markets, customers in the United States continued to be the major market, accounting for approximately 74.1% of total revenue for the year (2024: 72.8%).In response to the evolving global trade landscape and growing customer demand for production capacity outside the PRC, the Group completed the acquisitions of two subsidiaries with manufacturing facilities in Malaysia and Vietnam during the year. These acquisitions are expected to enhance the Group's competitive position in the electronics industry and strengthen its presence in Southeast Asia, while creating additional business opportunities and providing greater flexibility to customers.Looking ahead, the Group expects the operating environment to remain challenging amid ongoing trade disputes, geopolitical tensions and currency volatility. Leveraging its expanded manufacturing footprint across Malaysia, Vietnam and the PRC, the Group is well-positioned to capture new business opportunities, broaden its revenue base and to sustain its growth momentum. The Group will continue to focus on its core electronic products segment, pursue new products and project opportunities with existing and potential customers, and strive to maximize returns for shareholders.About Alltronics Holdings Limited (Stock code: 833)Alltronics Holdings Limited is mainly engaged in the design and manufacture of a wide range of electronic products with quality and style. The Company is a constituent stock of the Morgan Stanley Capital International ('MSCI') Hong Kong Micro Cap Index. For more information, please visit the company website http://www.alltronics.com.hk/Source: Alltronics Holdings LimitedCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.