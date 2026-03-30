EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP: TRANSFER OF MARTIN SATRIANO TO GETAFE

Lyon, 30 March 2026 - 7.00 pm

Olympique Lyonnais and Getafe have agreed to convert Martín Satriano's loan into a permanent transfer. The deal amounts to €6 million, with bonuses that could reach €0.2 million.

Having joined OL in the summer of 2025, Martín Satriano made 19 appearances in all competitions wearing the Lyon shirt, scoring 3 goals, including a brace against FC Nantes during the club's 75th anniversary match.

Olympique Lyonnais would like to thank Martín Satriano for his commitment during his time at the club and wishes him the very best for the rest of his career in Spain.





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