

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A meta-analysis of 30 randomized controlled trials found that regular, high-intensity yoga is more strongly linked to better sleep than any other form of physical activity, such as walking, resistance training, and aerobic workouts.



The studies included participants from over a dozen countries, totaling more than 2,500 individuals of all ages experiencing sleep problems. Researchers at Harbin Sport University in China found that practicing high-intensity yoga for under 30 minutes, twice a week, was the most effective exercise for improving sleep. Walking ranked second, followed by resistance training, with noticeable improvements appearing in eight to 10 weeks.



Published in 2025, these findings differ somewhat from a 2023 meta-analysis, which suggested that aerobic or moderate-intensity exercise three times per week was the most effective approach for enhancing sleep quality in people with sleep disturbances.



'This research encompassed a comprehensive analysis of 30 studies that systematically evaluated the impact of various exercise regimens on enhancing the sleep quality of individuals experiencing sleep disturbances using network meta-analysis techniques,' the researchers explained.



'The findings suggest that a yoga exercise prescription, conducted twice weekly for 8-10 weeks, lasting = 30 min per session, and of high intensity, is the most effective approach for improving the sleep quality of individuals with sleep disturbances.'



While the latest meta-analysis does not pinpoint exactly why yoga benefits sleep, researchers suggest that yoga regulates brainwave activity patterns, which promotes deep sleep.



'Caution should be exercised when interpreting findings from studies on sleep disturbances, given the limited number of studies included and the unique characteristics of the sleep disturbances population,' cautioned the researchers at Harbin Sport University.



'Further, high-quality research is needed to confirm these findings.'



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