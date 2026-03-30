Regulatory News:

Veolia Environnement (Paris:VIE) has finalized the annual update of its 22 billion euros Euro Medium Term Notes program.

The base prospectus (AMF approval number 26-067 on March, 30th 2026) is available on the website of the company www.veolia.com ("finance" area, section "debt and ratings" under "analysts and investors") and on the website of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers www.amf-france.org

ABOUT VEOLIA

Veolia, a global leader in environmental services, works every day to build environmental security for the benefit of public health and the competitiveness of industries and regions. With 215,000 employees across five continents, working closely with local communities, and thanks to its cutting-edge technologies, the group cleans up pollution, reduces carbon emissions, and regenerates resources through concrete solutions that combine its expertise in water and water technologies, waste including hazardous waste management, and local energy. In 2025, the Veolia group served 110 million people with drinking water and 97 million with sanitation, produced 45 million megawatt hours of energy, and treated 64 million tons of waste. Veolia Environnement (Paris Euronext: VIE, Fortune 500, SBF 120) generated consolidated revenue of €44.4 billion in 2025. www.veolia.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260330595982/en/

Contacts:

RELATIONS PRESSE GROUPE

Laurent Obadia Evgeniya Mazalova

Charline Bouchereau Anna Beaubatie

Aurélien Sarrosquy



Tel.+ 33 (0)1 85 57 86 25

presse.groupe@veolia.com

ANALYSTES INVESTISSEURS

Selma Bekhechi Ariane de Lamaze



Tel. 33 (0)1 85 57 84 76 84 80

investor-relations@veolia.com