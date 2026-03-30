Orascom Development Holding AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Annual Results

Orascom Development Holding AG: Publication of FY 2025 Financial Statements and Non- Financial Report.



30-March-2026 / 22:00 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR. Orascom Development Holding: Publication of FY 2025 Financial Statements and Non-Financial Report. Altdorf, 30 March 2026 - Orascom Development Holding AG ("ODH" or "the Company") today published its financial statements for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2025. ODH also published its report on non-financial matters for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2025, reflecting the Company's commitment to transparency, sustainability, and responsible business practices. The non-financial report provides a comprehensive overview of the Company's approach and performance across key environmental, social, employee, human rights, and anti-corruption matters, further reinforcing ODH's focus on long-term sustainable value creation. The financial statements and the report on non-financial matters are available on the Company's website under the following link: https://www.orascomdh.com/investor-relations Key highlights of FY 2025 financial performance are outlined below. FY 2025 Financial Highlights: ODH delivered solid operational and financial performance despite a challenging macroeconomic environment, underscoring the Group's resilience and disciplined execution. Real estate sales: Net sales were down by 37.1% to CHF 514.7 million vs. FY 2024.

Revenue: ODH recorded CHF 641.4 million in FY 2025 (+1.7% year-on-year).

Recurring income segments (Hotels + Commercial Assets): Revenues increased by 15.1% to CHF 265.9 million in FY 2025.

Hospitality Segment: Revenues increased by 14.0% to CHF 173.5 million .

. Adj. EBITDA: Adj. EBITDA declined by 4.5% to CHF 180.6 million, with margins sustained at a strong 28.2% in FY 2025.

Share of Associates: Increased by 43.2% to CHF 6.3 million, primarily driven by improved performance from Andermatt Swiss Alps (ASA), contributing CHF 2.5 million (FY 2024: CHF 1.8 million), and Red Sea Company, contributing CHF 3.8 million (FY 2024: CHF 2.6 million).

Net income: Net income surged by 562.7%, rising from CHF 8.3 million in FY 2024 to CHF 55.0 million in FY 2025. About Orascom Development Holding AG: Orascom Development Holding (ODH) is a leading developer of fully integrated towns, including hotels, private villas, apartments, leisure facilities such as golf courses, marinas, and supporting infrastructure. Orascom Development Holding's diversified portfolio spans six jurisdictions (Egypt, Oman, Switzerland, Morocco, Montenegro, and the United Kingdom). The group currently operates nine destinations: five in Egypt (El Gouna, Taba Heights, Makadi Heights, O West, and Byoum), Jebel Sifah and Hawana Salalah in Oman, Luštica Bay in Montenegro, and West Carclaze Garden Village in the United Kingdom. For more information, please visit https://www.orascomdh.com/ . Contact for Investors: Ahmed Abou El Ella

Head of Investor Relations and ESG

Tel: +20 224 61 89 61

Mobile: +20 122129 5555

Email: ir@orascomdh.com Disclaimer: This press release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts of ODH management. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors could lead to material differences between any forward-looking statements made here and the actual development, particularly ODH's results, financial situation, and performance. ODH accepts no responsibility for updating or adapting forward-looking statements to future events or developments.







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