

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The most thorough review to date shows that collagen may support skin health and ease osteoarthritis symptoms. However, it provides little evidence of benefits for sports performance.



This conclusion comes from a new umbrella review published in the Aesthetic Surgery Journal Open Forum, which combined findings from 16 systematic reviews, 113 randomized controlled trials, and nearly 8,000 participants across the globe.



Researchers at Anglia Ruskin University (ARU) conducted the first comprehensive meta-analysis and meta-regression examining the full spectrum of health outcomes associated with collagen use.



'This study marks an important step towards more informed public guidance and better-designed future research. We need more high-quality clinical trials, including research examining long-term health outcomes, optimal dosing, and differences between collagen sources,' said co-author Lee Smith, Professor of Public Health at Anglia Ruskin University.



The study found that longer-term collagen use is linked to greater improvements in skin elasticity and hydration, as well as reductions in osteoarthritis symptoms such as pain and stiffness.



The study found modest gains in muscle mass, muscle structure, and tendon composition, suggesting a potential role for collagen in healthy aging. However, the review found no significant benefits for post-exercise recovery, muscle soreness, or tendon strength, indicating that collagen is unlikely to serve as an immediate performance booster.



The researchers also evaluated evidence for oral health and cardiometabolic factors, including cholesterol, blood pressure, and blood sugar. Results in these areas were inconsistent or inconclusive, which indicates limited proof that collagen meaningfully improves metabolic health, gum disease, or dental appearance.



'This study brings together the strongest evidence to date on collagen supplementation,' Smith concluded.



'Collagen is not a cure-all, but it does have credible benefits when used consistently over time, particularly for skin and osteoarthritis. Our findings show clear benefits in key areas of healthy ageing, while also dispelling some of the myths surrounding its use.



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