Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 30, 2026) - ICG Silver & Gold Ltd. (CSE: ICG) ("ICG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated February 26, 2026, it has closed a non-brokered unit offering for gross proceeds of $1.73 million (the "Unit Offering"). This brings the Company's total gross proceeds raised between the Unit Offering and previously completed Subscription Receipt Offering to approximately $4.5 million, and $6.2 million since inception. The completion of the Unit Offering was the final step before the Company begins trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") at market open tomorrow, March 31, 2026, under the ticker symbol "ICG".

The Company issued 4,943,369 units (each a "Unit") at a price of $0.35 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,730,179.15. Each Unit consisted of one common share (a "Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable at a price of $0.50 per Share for a period of 24 months from the listing of the Shares on the CSE (the "Listing Date"). Both the Shares and Warrants are subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

In connection with the Unit Offering, the Company paid cash finders fees of $80,178.70 and issued 229,082 common share purchase warrants to eligible finders (each a "Compensation Warrant"). Each Compensation Warrant is exercisable at a price of $0.50 per Share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

The net proceeds of the Unit Offering will be used for advancing the Company's Phase 1 exploration program at the Tuscarora District in Nevada, costs of the public listing, marketing and investor relations, and general working capital purposes.

With the closing of the Unit Financing, ICG is now fully funded to rapidly advance the Tuscarora District through its Phase 1 drill program in the summer and toward a first mineral resource estimate.

To learn more about ICG, visit https://icgsilverandgold.com/ and subscribe to the Company's news.

About ICG Silver & Gold Ltd.

ICG Silver & Gold Ltd. is a new mineral exploration and development company advancing the Tuscarora District in northern Nevada. The Company's strategy is centered on:

Advancing the Tuscarora District through systematic exploration and technical studies;

Building a district-scale geological model; and

Progressing the project toward resource definition and future development.

The Tuscarora District is a silver-gold epithermal system located on the Carlin Trend, approximately one hour northwest of Elko, Nevada. ICG controls 100% of the approximately 10,000-acre land package, which has had extensive rock chip sampling, thousands of meters of reverse circulation and core drilling, and tens of kilometers of CSAMT geophysics completed on the property. ICG fundamentally believes in the long-term value of precious metals exploration, especially silver and gold and is led by a technical and management team with extensive experience in exploration, permitting, capital markets, and development of mining projects in the Western United States, including Nevada.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements." All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements related to the anticipated use of proceeds from the Unit Financing. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

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Source: ICG Silver & Gold Ltd.