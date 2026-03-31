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WKN: A41G8G | ISIN: CA21873W1095 | Ticker-Symbol: 1XI0
Frankfurt
30.03.26 | 08:08
0,364 Euro
-0,55 % -0,002
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
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CORE CRITICAL METALS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
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CORE CRITICAL METALS CORP 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
31.03.2026 01:26 Uhr
188 Leser
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Core Critical Metals Corp. Announces Filing of Amended and Restated LIFE Offering Document

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / March 30, 2026 / Core Critical Metals Corp. ("CCMC" or the "Company") (TSXV:CCMC)(OTC PINK:CCMCF)(WKN:A41G8G), a North American mineral acquisition and exploration company, announces that it has filed an amended and restated offering document (the "Amended Offering Document") in connection with its previously announced listed issuer financing exemption offering (the "Offering"), as originally disclosed in its news release dated March 17, 2026 .

The Amended Offering Document is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at: https://corecriticalmetals.com/.

Prospective investors should read the Amended Offering Document before making an investment decision.

About Core Critical Metals Corp.

Core Critical Metals Corp. is a North American mineral acquisition and exploration company focused on the development of quality critical metal properties that are drill-ready with high-upside and expansion potential.

CORE CRITICAL METALS CORP.

Deepak Varshney
CEO and Director

For more information, please call 778-899-1780, email deepak@corecriticalmetals.com or visit https://corecriticalmetals.com/

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking statements:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Offering and the filing of the Amended Offering Document. Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, and opinions of management as of the date such statements are made and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, risks related to the Company's ability to complete the Offering on the terms described or at all, the receipt of necessary regulatory approvals, and general market conditions. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events may differ materially from those anticipated. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the "United States" (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

SOURCE: Core Critical Metals Corp.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/core-critical-metals-corp.-announces-filing-of-amended-and-restated-life-offering-1153470

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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