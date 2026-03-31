On Point Loyalty: Delta's SkyMiles Ranked World's Most Valuable Airline Loyalty Program at $31 Billion

New On Point Loyalty Report Highlights Growing Strategic Importance of Airline Loyalty Programs

SINGAPORE, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Air Lines' SkyMiles has been ranked the world's most valuable airline loyalty program, with an estimated valuation of more than USD 31 billion, according to the latest On Point Loyalty Top 100 Most Valuable Airline Loyalty Programs 2026 report.

American Airlines' AAdvantage ranks second at over USD 26 billion, followed closely by United Airlines' MileagePlus at more than USD 25 billion. Together, these programs underscore the growing role of loyalty platforms as core drivers of airline enterprise value.

Loyalty Programs Move to the Center of Airline Economics

Once considered a secondary marketing tool, airline loyalty programs have become critical financial assets within the aviation industry.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, airlines relied heavily on the predictable cash flows and profitability of their loyalty programs, using them to secure record-breaking financing transactions when traditional funding sources were constrained.

"The value that loyalty programs can bring for airlines has never been greater" said Evert de Boer, Managing Partner at On Point Loyalty.

"This edition marks the fourth time we are publishing the report, allowing us to deploy a consistent and robust framework to develop and compare valuations over time. Our report shows an overall positive trajectory for valuations, with 62 programs realizing higher valuations compared to 2023."

Comprehensive Global Analysis

The report is based on an extensive analysis of more than 170 airlines worldwide, combining publicly available data with On Point Loyalty's proprietary insights and valuation models.

Over 50 variables were incorporated into the analysis, spanning:

Airline operational and financial performance

Loyalty program attractiveness, structure and economics

Country-level macroeconomic and regulatory factors

This approach enables a consistent, comparative valuation framework across global airline loyalty programs.

Top 10 Most Valuable Airline Loyalty Programs (2026)

Rank Program Airline(s) Valuation (USD m) 1 SkyMiles Delta Air Lines 31,783 2 AAdvantage American Airlines 26,732 3 MileagePlus United Airlines 25,329 4 IAG Avios Aer Lingus, British Airways, Iberia,

Vueling 10,345 5 Rapid Rewards Southwest Airlines 8,941 6 Miles & More Air Dolomiti, Austrian, Brussels Airlines,

Croatia Airlines, Discover,

Eurowings, ITA Airways, LOT

Polish Airlines, Lufthansa, Lufthansa

City, Luxair, SWISS 8,709 7 Flying Blue Air France, KLM, Transavia 7,473 8 Aeroplan Air Canada 7,379 9 Qantas Frequent Flyer Jetstar, Qantas 7,012 10 PhoenixMiles Air China, Air Macau, Beijing

Airlines, Dalian Airlines, Air China

Inner Mongolia, Kunming Airlines,

Shenzhen Airlines 5,898

A Strategic Asset Class for Airlines and Investors

The findings reinforce a broader industry shift: airline loyalty programs are increasingly viewed as stand-alone, high-value businesses rather than ancillary marketing functions.

Their combination of recurring revenue streams, strong margins, and scalable partner ecosystems has attracted growing interest from investors and financial markets.

Access the Full Report

The full ranking of the Top 100 Most Valuable Airline Loyalty Programs, along with detailed methodology and insights, is available at:

www.onpointloyalty.com

About On Point Loyalty

On Point Loyalty is an advisory firm specializing in loyalty strategy, program economics, and financial optimization of loyalty programs.

We work together with our clients across aviation, hospitality and retail to define and implement the optimal loyalty strategy and structure.

Within the airline loyalty ecosystem, we support airlines and investors to develop and implement strategies that maximize the long-term value of a loyalty program.

Our services span:

Loyalty program strategy

Organizational design and structure

Program economics

Financial modelling and valuations

Partner ecosystem development

To offer a complete suite of solutions to our clients, On Point Loyalty partners with Fidivio, the world's first SaaS platform that automates accounting and FP&A for loyalty programs. Together we bring to bear a unique combination of expertise and tools to realize maximal value from your loyalty program.

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