

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The value of retail sales in Japan was down 0.2 percent on month in February, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Tuesday - coming in at 12.155 trillion yen.



That missed forecasts for an increase of 0.9 percent following the 1.8 percent jump in January.



On a yearly basis, sales were down 2.0 percent after climbing 3.0 percent in the previous month.



Commercial sales rose 0.9 percent on month but fell 1.0 percent on year at 50.308 trillion yen, while wholesale sales gained 1.3 percent on month and lost 1.2 percent on year at 38.152 trillion yen.



Sales from large retailers were down 2.0 percent on month and up 3.0 percent on year.



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