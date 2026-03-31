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PR Newswire
31.03.2026 06:48 Uhr
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DXC Technology Company: European Central Bank selects DXC to support its IT Infrastructure Managed Services and End User Computing

A New Partnership Reinforcing Operational Stability, Flexibility, and Agility Across the ECB's Digital Landscape

FRANKFURT, Germany, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As announced in the contract award notice (https://ted.europa.eu/en/notice/-/detail/822463-2025), the European Central Bank (ECB) has concluded a single framework agreement with DXC Technology Deutschland GmbH, a leading enterprise technology and innovation partner for the provision of end user computing and IT infrastructure managed services. Delivered exclusively from DXC's European Economic Area (EEA) delivery centers, the framework agreement with an initial duration of 5 year and maximum duration of 8 years will support the ECB in maintaining stable, scalable and modern IT operations.

DXC Technology Deutschland GmbH will take over the operations, maintenance, and support of some IT services. The ECB will retain full ownership of all IT assets and continue hosting its IT services in secure datacenters, fully aligned with its governance and security framework.

"DXC's solution aligns with the ECB's vision and draws on our proven capabilities in regulated environments," said Juan Parra, President, Europe, DXC Technology. "The ECB plays a vital role in maintaining price stability and safeguarding Europe's financial system. DXC is proud to support that mission, through its wide technological expertise and offering.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) is a leading enterprise technology and innovation partner delivering software, services, and solutions to global enterprises and public sector organizations - helping them harness AI to drive outcomes at a time of exponential change with speed. With deep expertise in Managed Infrastructure Services, Application Modernization, and Industry-Specific Software Solutions, DXC modernizes, secures, and operates some of the world's most complex technology estates. Learn more on dxc.com.

About the European Central Bank (ECB)

The European Central Bank is the central bank for the euro and administers monetary policy within the Eurozone, which currently comprises 20 EU member states. Its primary objective is to maintain price stability and support economic growth across the EU. The ECB also oversees banking supervision and works to ensure the safety and soundness of Europe's financial system.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/european-central-bank-selects-dxc-to-support-its-it-infrastructure-managed-services-and-end-user-computing-302729462.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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