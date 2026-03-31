Sonova Holding AG / Key word(s): Letter of Intent/Partnership

Sonova partners with Singapore Economic Development Board to accelerate innovation and profitable growth across APAC



31.03.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST





Group Media & Investor Release Staefa, Switzerland / Singapore - March 31, 2026- Sonova Holding AG, the leading global provider of hearing care solutions, today announced that it is partnering with the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB) to significantly expand Sonova's innovation, commercial, and operations footprint in the Asia Pacific region. This marks an important milestone in Sonova's renewed strategy to unlock the substantial growth potential across APAC and to further scale Sonova's industry leadership. With the establishment of a new Innovation Center for Affordable Hearing Solutions in Singapore, Sonova will focus on developing high-quality, cost-efficient products and care models tailored to the diverse needs of Asian markets. The center will serve as a regional hub for product development, engineering, and digital capabilities that expand access to hearing care for millions of people. Sonova will also create its APAC (excluding China) regional headquarters in Singapore, supported by regional functions including commercial leadership, marketing, distribution, and customer service - reinforcing Singapore as Sonova's strategic gateway to the region. These investments form the foundation for scalable long term growth for Sonova, and will enhance its innovation, capability building, and talent development efforts. Eric Bernard, CEO of Sonova, says: "Asia is a very attractive growth opportunity for Sonova. Establishing a strong base in Singapore gives us the talent, focus, and capabilities we need to accelerate the implementation of our strategy. And Singapore provides us with an outstanding platform-both to develop solutions tailored to Asian needs and to build a regional organization that can drive sustained, profitable growth." Building Sonova's strategic position in APAC The Asia-Pacific region represents a significant structural growth opportunity for Sonova, driven by large and aging populations, low adoption rates, rising awareness, and a rapidly expanding middle class. Sonova's renewed strategy includes closing its market share gap in the region and developing "made for Asia" solutions adapted to local behaviors, affordability, and access needs. Jermaine Loy, Managing Director, EDB, says: "The establishment of Sonova's regional headquarters and Innovation Center for Affordable Hearing Solutions in Singapore underscores our position as a leading global hub for MedTech. Sonova's multi-year growth plan will add new capabilities to Singapore's growing MedTech ecosystem, create meaningful engineering and product development roles here, and drive technological advancements in healthcare for the region." A comprehensive, multi-year collaboration

Through this collaboration, Sonova will focus on three core pillars: Innovation Center for Affordable Hearing Solutions

Developing cost efficient, high quality hearing solutions and care models for Asian markets, supported by capabilities in engineering, digital excellence, and value driven product development.

Developing cost efficient, high quality hearing solutions and care models for Asian markets, supported by capabilities in engineering, digital excellence, and value driven product development. APAC (excluding China) regional headquarters

Positioning Singapore as Sonova's commercial and logistics hub to enable faster market activation, stronger country by country execution, and improved service levels.

Positioning Singapore as Sonova's commercial and logistics hub to enable faster market activation, stronger country by country execution, and improved service levels. Talent development and capability building

Creating skilled roles across engineering, digital, commercial, and operations functions, leveraging Singapore's strong talent base and innovation ecosystem. Partnering with Singapore is a key enabler of Sonova's ambition to unlock its full potential in the Asia Pacific region and deliver sustainable, profitable growth over the coming decade. - End - Contacts: Investor Relations Thomas Bernhardsgrütter +41 58 928 33 44 ir@sonova.com Media Relations Katarina Singer +41 58 928 28 13



mediarelations@sonova.com About Sonova Sonova is a global leader in innovative hearing care solutions: from personal audio devices and wireless communication systems to audiological care services, hearing aids and cochlear implants. The Group was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Stäfa, Switzerland. Sonova operates through four businesses - Hearing Instruments, Audiological Care, Consumer Hearing and Cochlear Implants - and the core brands Phonak, Unitron, AudioNova, Sennheiser (under license) and Advanced Bionics as well as recognized regional brands. The Group's globally diversified sales and distribution channels serve an ever growing consumer base in more than 100 countries. In the 2024/25 financial year, the Group generated sales of CHF 3.9 billion, with a net profit of CHF 547 million. Around 18,000 employees are working on achieving Sonova's vision of a world where everyone enjoys the delight of hearing. Sonova has a long-standing commitment to innovation and was ranked no. 12 among the most innovative companies in Europe in 2025 by Fortune magazine, selected from 300 companies across 21 countries and 16 industries. For more information please visit www.sonova.com . Disclaimer

This Media Release contains forward-looking statements, which offer no guarantee with regard to future performance. These statements are made on the basis of management's views and assumptions regarding future events and business performance at the time the statements are made. They are subject to risks and uncertainties including, but not confined to, future global economic conditions, exchange rates, legal provisions, market conditions, activities by competitors and other factors outside Sonova's control. Should one or more of these risks or un-certainties materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from those forecasted or expected. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the particular statement, and Sonova undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Sonova shares (ticker symbol: SOON, Security no: 1254978, ISIN: CH0012549785) have been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 1994. The securities of Sonova have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or under the applicable securities laws of any state of the United States of America, and may not be offered or sold in the United States of America except pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements under the U.S. Securities Act and in compliance with applicable state securities laws, or outside the United States of America to non-U.S. Persons in reliance on Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act.



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