

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar climbed against its major counterparts in the New York session on Monday.



The greenback climbed to an 11-day high of 1.1443 against the euro, near 4-month high of 1.3173 against the pound and a 2-1/2-month high of 0.8013 against the franc.



The greenback advanced to near a 9-month high of 160.46 against the yen, from an early 4-day low of 159.32.



The currency is seen finding resistance around 1.13 against the euro, 1.30 against the pound, 0.82 against the franc and 162.00 against the yen.



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