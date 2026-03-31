

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Flash inflation from euro area and unemployment from Germany are due on Tuesday, headlining a hectic day for the European economic news.



At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK revised GDP data for the fourth quarter. The preliminary estimate showed that the economy grew 0.1 percent sequentially in the fourth quarter.



In the meantime, Destatis publishes Germany's retail sales, import prices and unemployment figures. Sales are expected to grow 0.3 percent month-on-month in February, in contrast to the 0.9 percent decrease in January.



At 2.45 am ET, France's statistical office INSEE issues flash inflation, household spending and producer prices. Consumer price inflation is seen rising to 1.6 percent in March from 0.9 percent in February.



At 3.55 am ET, the Federal Employment Agency is set to release Germany's unemployment data for March. The jobless rate is seen unchanged at 6.3 percent.



At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is slated to release euro area flash inflation for March. Economists expect inflation to rise to 2.5 percent from 1.9 percent in February. Also, flash inflation figures are due from Italy.



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