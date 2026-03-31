JinkoSolar has formally terminated its 4 GW Hai Ha solar cell project in Vietnam, citing US antidumping duties that undermined its export economics. The company will maintain other Vietnamese operations while shifting focus to localized supply chains and Asia-Pacific and Middle East markets.JinkoSolar's Hai Ha solar cell project in Vietnam was formally terminated on March 11, after the investor requested to halt development and the Quang Ninh Provincial Economic Zone Management Board approved the request under Vietnam's Investment Law. The authority also revoked the project's investment certificate, ...

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