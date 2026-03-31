FY Group sales at $28.4 billion, 1% lower (-1% at CER) versus prior year Q4 2025 Group sales at $7.6 billion, up 2% (-1% at CER)

FY Group EBITDA at $4.4 billion, up 13% (+17% at CER) versus prior year Q4 2025 Group EBITDA at $0.9 billion, down 16% (-19% at CER)

Strong operational performance across all business units

Strong EBITDA margin improvement by 1.9-percentage-points to 15.4% in 2025, also driven by disciplined cost management and optimized operational efficiency

Nelson Jiang appointed Group CFO; Hengde Qin transitions to newly created Chief Operating Officer role

Syngenta Group today announced financial results for the full year and fourth quarter 2025, demonstrating significant operational resilience and a strengthened financial profile. The company delivered robust full-year results characterized by improved margins and continued robust cash flow.

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Syngenta Group Reports its 2025 Full Year Results

Full year 2025 sales were up 2%, excluding the impact of the Group's strategic reduction in lower-margin grain trading sales, which reduced sales by $1 billion. On a reported basis, Group sales reached $28.4 billion, down 1% year-on-year (-1% at CER), benefiting from strong volume growth in Crop Protection, driven by continued product innovation.

EBITDA for the full year rose to $4.4 billion, up 13% (17% at CER) year-on-year. This performance was underpinned by a 1.9-percentage-point expansion in the full-year EBITDA margin to 15.4%. This margin improvement is the result of a higher margin business portfolio, disciplined cost management, and optimized operational efficiency.

Sales for the fourth quarter of 2025 were $7.6 billion, up 2% compared to the prior year and down 1% at CER. Declines in ADAMA and SGC were more than offset by increased sales in CP and Seeds. In Q4 2025, EBITDA was down 16% vs 2024 due to MAP restructuring, higher customer credit provisions in Brazil as well as a strong Q4 2024 comparison.

(Note: See endnotes for definition of sales, EBITDA and CER as used in this document)

2025 full-year highlights

Syngenta Group's new product innovations across all business unit portfolios delivered a strong business result despite a year that saw depressed commodity prices, geopolitical uncertainties and disrupted global trade. The Group's performance highlighted its ability to deliver high-value, innovative solutions to farmers across the globe, leveraging a flexible global production network and resilient supply chains.

In 2025, Syngenta Group prioritized artificial intelligence (AI) through high impact 'lighthouse' projects designed to unlock real business value, confirming its position as the leading player in AI for agricultural inputs. The disciplined approach is already delivering measurable financial impact and establishing scalable blueprints that will accelerate transformation across the company.

The biologicals business continued its strong momentum, achieving double-digit sales growth over the full year 2025, reflecting a continued rising demand for biocontrols, biostimulants, and nutrient efficiency products. The newly operational production facility in Orangeburg, South Carolina, further strengthens Syngenta's global biologicals manufacturing network alongside existing sites in Brazil, Italy, India and Norway.

Syngenta Group has appointed Nelson Jiang as Group Chief Financial Officer, effective March 1, 2026. Jiang, who will relocate to Basel, brings over 30 years of financial leadership experience, most recently serving as Chairman and CEO of Sinochem Capital Ltd. and CFO of China Jinmao Holding Group Ltd. Concurrently, Hengde Qin transitions to the newly created role of Chief Operating Officer, where he will lead group strategy execution and oversee corporate functions to drive organizational alignment and efficiency.

FY 2025 FY 2025 FY 2024 Change Change (CER) $bn $bn Sales 28.4 28.8 -1 -1 EBITDA 4.4 3.9 13 17

Q4 2025 Q4 2025 Q4 2024 Change Change (CER) $bn $bn Sales 7.6 7.5 2 -1 EBITDA 0.9 1.1 -16 -19

Syngenta Crop Protection

Syngenta Crop Protection reported 2025 full-year sales of $13.7 billion, up 4% (3% CER), demonstrating Syngenta's resilient global crop protection portfolio and market execution, underpinned by strong demand for higher-value product innovations and branded formulations. Overall volumes increased as channel inventory normalization materialized across key markets, while pricing pressures remained, notably in Brazil and Latin America.

North America sales led regional growth, going up 10%. Crop Protection sales rose by 5% in both Europe and Asia, Middle East Africa (excluding China). China maintained its strong momentum with 8% year-on-year growth. In Brazil and LATAM sales declined 1% and 3% respectively, still impacted by continued generic pricing pressure and adverse currency effects. Consistent with Syngenta's objectives, profitability rose in all regions in 2025, reflecting an improved product mix and lower production costs.

In 2025, Syngenta crop protection globally registered 1,800 new products, highlighting continued innovation strength. This included PLINAZOLIN technology which received United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) approval in the United States, subject to state approvals, for use across five insecticide products, following 12 years of research and over 3,000 U.S. trials. TYMIRIUM technology gained registrations in Canada, Australia, US and Brazil for nematode and fungal disease control. ALTESSIA, a key herbicide for use in rice fields, was launched in India.

In 2025, Syngenta successfully conducted a major SAP migration to S4 Hana, its next-generation enterprise system designed to deepen customer understanding through data and position the business as a leader in an increasingly data-driven marketplace.

Syngenta Seeds

Seeds sales were $4.8 billion in 2025, up 2% year-on-year (2% CER). The Field Crops division saw improved margins with the vegetable business experiencing a stable market environment with solid growth.

Seeds Field Crop sales for 2025 were mainly driven by a strong performance in the Southern Hemisphere with Brazil sales increasing by 17% and LATAM up 10%. Sales in China increased by 6% and Europe was up 1%. Sales in Asia, Middle East Africa were down 1%, North America sales were down 12% due to restructuring activities. Sales of Vegetable Seeds increased by 5% and sales of Flowers were flat.

Across key markets, Syngenta continued to strengthen its Seeds business through portfolio innovation and market share gains. In Brazil, the company gained market share in the summer and safrinha corn markets and launched two new corn hybrids and six new soybean varieties. In Argentina, corn sales rebounded strongly, while sunflower reached historic volumes, further reinforcing Syngenta's leadership in the segment. In China, the business further strengthened through an acquisition which enhanced the corn portfolio in the summer corn market. In Europe, Syngenta further strengthened its sunflower leadership and market share. Adoption of the HYVIDO Neo trait continues to accelerate among hybrid barley farmers, while corn volumes grew despite a declining market, and the region finalized the preparation for hybrid wheat commercial launch in 2026.

The Asia, Middle East and Africa region continued to build momentum with launches in rice and biotech corn. In North America, Syngenta introduced DURASTAK trait technology, the industry's first triple Bt protein stack providing three modes of action for corn rootworm control. In collaboration with M.S. Technologies, LLC, the company also announced a next-generation soybean trait stack, ENLIST E3 EXPANCE, offering farmers tolerance to more active ingredients than any other soybean trait stack currently available.

In 2025, Syngenta Vegetable Seeds advanced its strategy to strengthen innovation and customer centricity through new collaborations and targeted investments. The business partnered with BetterSeeds and Tropic Biosciences to explore promising next-generation breeding technologies, and with Heritable Agriculture to apply artificial intelligence to predict top-performing vegetable varieties by region. Syngenta also expanded its global infrastructure, opening a state-of-the-art Seed Health Lab in the Netherlands to strengthen quality control capabilities and investing in Guatemala to develop a centralized continuous nursery facility designed to accelerate innovation in fruity crops.

Syngenta Group China

Syngenta Group China recorded sales of $8.3 billion in 2025, 10% lower year-on-year (-9% CER), primarily impacted by the targeted grain trading business reduction. Overall, Syngenta Group China demonstrated strong operational resilience in 2025.

Sales in key segments showed strong momentum, with Seeds and Branded Formulation the latter featuring innovative products like TYMIRIUM technology, an effective nematicide and fungicide both achieving 7% and 5% growth respectively. Yangnong Chemical sales increased by 13%; The Grain trading business saw a planned strategic reduction of 68%, primarily due to the ongoing strategic reduction of lower-margin activities. The MAP business also underwent a strategic transformation to focus on higher-margin service models.

In China, Syngenta's crop protection's ADEPIDYN and TYMIRIUM technologies continued to drive strong sales, complemented by strong dynamics in biologicals and ISABION's 23% growth. Another highlight was the completion of the new Nantong crop protection formulation plant, inaugurated in January 2026. Seeds, on the other hand, secured 122 new national variety approvals and accelerated the integration of strategic seeds acquisitions.

Effective 31 December 2025 Syngenta spun off Sinofert Holdings. The fertilizer business will no longer be consolidated as of January 2026.

ADAMA

ADAMA sales were at $4.1 billion in 2025, down 2% (-2% CER) versus the prior year period in a stabilizing, but still challenging market environment for suppliers of post-patent active ingredients. In early 2024, ADAMA had launched a strategic transformation plan aimed at improving earnings and cash delivery. This initiative delivered EBITDA growth year-on-year and margin improvements for the sixth consecutive quarter, streamlining ADAMA's operating model with a focus on key geographies and delivering products based on off-patent molecules combined with proprietary formulation technologies that improve efficiency.

In 2025, ADAMA grew sales in North America by 11% thanks to strong business across the region. Sales in Europe, Africa and the Middle East were 3% lower; Latin America were 3% lower and Asia Pacific (excluding China) were 16% lower in line with the strategy to reduce the commodity business and increase the quality of business. Sales in China were 5% lower.

In 2025, ADAMA introduced several new formulations worldwide, including CAZADO in Canada, a novel OD herbicide combining Pinoxaden and Thiencarbazone-methyl for effective in-crop control of wild oats in wheat.

In the United States, the Company launched TEMPER More, a herbicide developed with ADAMA's SESGAMA formulation technology, which enables effective co-formulation and optimal loading of active ingredients, combining Glufosinate-ammonium and S-metolachlor for dual-action burndown and residual weed control.

In addition, FERALLA was approved in the EU as a low-risk active substance, while GILBOA was recognized by the Fungicide Resistance Action Committee for introducing a new mode of action in cereals.

Syngenta Group Summary Financials

FY 2025 FY 2025 FY 2024 FY 2025 FY 2024 Sales $bn $bn ¥bn ¥bn Syngenta Group 28.4 28.8 203.1 204.9 Syngenta Crop Protection 13.7 13.2 97.7 94.0 ADAMA 4.1 4.1 28.9 29.5 Syngenta Seeds 4.8 4.8 34.6 33.8 Syngenta Group China 8.3 9.2 60.1 66.3 Eliminations -2.5 -2.5 -18.2 -18.7 EBITDA 4.4 3.9 31.3 27.6

Q4 2025 Q4 2025 Q4 2024 Q4 2025 Q4 2024 Sales $bn $bn ¥bn ¥bn Syngenta Group 7.6 7.5 53.7 53.3 Syngenta Crop Protection 3.9 3.7 27.5 26.6 ADAMA 1.0 1.1 7.3 8.0 Syngenta Seeds 1.6 1.5 11.3 10.9 Syngenta Group China 1.8 1.9 12.9 13.3 Eliminations -0.7 -0.7 -5.3 -5.5 EBITDA 0.9 1.1 6.7 8.1

Endnotes

For further information, see the reporting of financial results for ADAMA Ltd. (SHE: 000553), Sinofert Holdings (SEHK: 0297), Winall Hi-tech Seed (SHE: 300087), Yangnong Chemical (SHA: 600486) and Syngenta AG.

Unless otherwise mentioned, comparisons are to the same period in 2024. Certain amounts, including components of change (%), may not add up due to rounding. The results presented in this release are unaudited and a consolidation of the business units in the Syngenta Group which includes Syngenta AG, Syngenta Group China, ADAMA Ltd., Sinofert Holdings1, Winall Hi-tech Seed and Yangnong Chemical. As a change to previous reporting, Syngenta Group China now excludes Adama China results to reflect revised management structures, with prior year figures restated accordingly to reflect this change.

Results in this report from one period to another period are, where appropriate, compared using constant exchange rates (CER). To present that information, current period results for entities reporting in currencies other than US dollars are converted into US dollars at the prior period's exchange rates, rather than at the exchange rates for the current year. The CER presentation indicates the business performance before taking into account currency exchange fluctuations.

EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure and EBITDA as defined by Syngenta Group may not be comparable to similarly described measures at other companies. Syngenta Group has defined EBITDA as earnings before interest, tax, non-controlling interests, depreciation, amortization, restructuring and impairment. Information concerning EBITDA has been included as it is used by management and by investors as a supplementary measure of operating performance. Syngenta Group excludes restructuring and impairment from EBITDA to focus on results excluding items affecting comparability from one period to the next.

EBITDA as used in this press release excludes one-time events; other documents may treat this as an underlying or adjusted EBITDA. EBITDA excludes other one-off or non-cash/non-operational items that do not impact the ongoing performance of the business, as well as the impact of a time-bound Group launch long-term incentive scheme for leadership.

When referred to as such, "the Group" implies Syngenta Group.

1 On 31 December 2025, Syngenta Group transferred ownership of the Sinofert business in China to Sinochem Holdings. The business will no longer be consolidated as of January 2026.

About Syngenta Group

Syngenta Group is one of the world's biggest agricultural innovation companies, employing over 50,000 people in more than 90 countries. Syngenta Group is focused on developing technologies and farming practices that empower farmers, so they can make the transformation required to feed the world's population while preserving our planet. Syngenta Group's bold scientific discoveries deliver better benefits for farmers and society on a bigger scale than ever before. Guided by its Sustainability Priorities, Syngenta Group supports farmers to grow healthier plants in healthier soil with a higher yield.

Syngenta Group, which is registered in Shanghai, China, and has its management headquarters in Switzerland, draws strength from its four business units: Syngenta Crop Protection, headquartered in Switzerland; Syngenta Seeds, headquartered in the United States; ADAMA, headquartered in Israel; and Syngenta Group China.

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Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This document may contain forward-looking statements, which can be identified by terminology such as "expect," "would," "will," "potential," "plans," "prospects," "estimated," "aiming," "on track" and similar expressions. Such statements may be subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from these statements. For Syngenta Group, such risks and uncertainties include, amongst others, risks relating to legal proceedings, regulatory approvals, new product development, increasing competition, customer credit risk, general economic and market conditions, refinancing risk, interest rate fluctuations and access to capital markets, compliance and remediation, evolving environmental and sustainability regulations, changes in agricultural policies or subsidy regimes, intellectual property rights, implementation of organizational changes, impairment of intangible assets, consumer perceptions of genetically modified crops and organisms or crop protection chemicals, climatic variations, fluctuations in exchange rates and/or grain prices, supply chain disruptions, (geo)political risks, trade restrictions, sanctions, and export controls, natural disasters, and breaches of data security or other disruptions of information technology. Syngenta Group assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changed assumptions or other factors.

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