Carnival PLC - CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC PROVIDES UPDATE ON DELISTING OF DEBT SECURITIES

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 31

CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC PROVIDES UPDATE ON DELISTING OF DEBT SECURITIES

MIAMI (March 31, 2026) - As previously announced, Carnival Corporation & plc is delisting its 1.000% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2029 (the "Notes") from the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") and its 7.875% Debentures due 2027 (the "Debentures") from the Official List of the UK Financial Conduct Authority (the "FCA") and the London Stock Exchange (the "LSE") in connection with the proposed unification of its dual-listed company arrangement.

Delisting of 1.000% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029

On March 30, 2026, Carnival plc filed a Form 25 with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") to effect the delisting of the Notes. The last day of trading in the Notes on the NYSE will be April 9, 2026, and the delisting will be effective at the opening of trading on April 10, 2026.

Delisting of 7.875% Debentures Due 2027

As announced by Carnival Corporation on March 20, 2026, Carnival Corporation has given notice to holders of the $192,000,000 7.875% Debentures, due June 1, 2027 (comprising Rule 144A Debentures: ISIN US693070AB04 / Common Code 011963382 and Regulation S Debentures: ISIN USG7214FAB25 / Common Code 011963293) that it intends to cancel the listing of the Debentures on the Official List of the FCA and to cancel the admission to trading on the regulated market of the LSE.

Applications have been made to the FCA to cancel the listing of the Debentures and to the LSE to cancel the admission to trading with effect from on or around April 20, 2026.

About Carnival Corporation & plc

Carnival Corporation & plc is the largest global cruise company and among the largest leisure travel companies, with a portfolio of world-class cruise lines - AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises, Princess Cruises and Seabourn.

For more information, please visit www .carnivalcorp.com , www.aida.de , www.carnival.com , www. costacruise s . com , www.cunard.com , www.hollandamerica.com , www.pocruises.com , www.princess.com and www.seabourn.com .

Carnival Corporation Investor Relations Contact

Beth Roberts, Carnival Corporation, ir@carnival.com

Carnival Corporation Media Contacts

Jody Venturoni, Carnival Corporation, jventuroni@carnival.com

Janna Rowell, Carnival Corporation, jrowell@carnival.com

Carnival Corporation LEI Number: F1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982

Carnival plc LEI Number: 4DR1VPDQMHD3N3QW8W95

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This press release contains statements herein regarding the debt securities and the proposed DLC Unification and Redomiciliation that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements in this document, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements that may be identified by the use of words "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and, in each case, their negative or other various or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements are based upon current beliefs, expectations and discussions and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed in such statements. There are a number of important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements, including: the ability to obtain governmental and court approvals of the transactions on the proposed terms and schedule, the failure of Carnival Corporation and Carnival plc shareholders to approve the transactions, the effects of industry, market, economic, political or regulatory conditions outside of the parties' control and the parties' ability to achieve the benefits from the proposed transactions. Additional factors that may affect future results are contained in Carnival Corporation's and Carnival plc's filings with the SEC, including Carnival Corporation's and Carnival plc's most recent joint Annual Report on Form 10-K, as it may be updated from time to time by quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K, all of which are available at the SEC's website http://www.sec.gov. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof, and, except to the extent legally required, any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date hereof is hereby disclaimed.

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