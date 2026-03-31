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WKN: A14355 | ISIN: FI4000153309 | Ticker-Symbol: 4FR
Frankfurt
31.03.26 | 08:07
0,503 Euro
+2,97 % +0,015
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FARON PHARMACEUTICALS OY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FARON PHARMACEUTICALS OY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,5030,52908:41
ACCESS Newswire
31.03.2026 08:26 Uhr
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd: Director Dealing

TURKU, FI / ACCESS Newswire / March 31, 2026 / Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (HEL:FARON)(LSE:FARN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel immunotherapies, announces today that Tuomo Pätsi, Non-Executive Chairman of the Company, subscribed 400,002 ordinary shares in Faron at price of €0.5 per share on 30 March 2026, pursuant to the Rights Issue announced by the Company on 10 March 2026.

Further details are set out in the Notification of Dealing Form below.

For more information, please contact:

IR Partners, Finland
(Media)
Kare Laukkanen



+358 50 553 9535 / +44 7 469 766 223
kare.laukkanen@irpartners.fi

FINN Partners, US
(Media)
Alyssa Paldo

+1 847 791-8085
alyssa.paldo@finnpartners.com

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP
(Nominated Adviser and Broker)
Sandy Jamieson, Jo Turner

+44 (0) 207 213 0880

Sisu Partners Oy
(Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North)
Juha Karttunen
Jukka Järvelä

+358 (0)40 555 4727
+358 (0)50 553 8990

About bexmarilimab
Bexmarilimab is Faron's wholly owned, investigational immunotherapy designed to overcome resistance to existing treatments and optimize clinical outcomes, by targeting myeloid cell function and igniting the immune system. Bexmarilimab binds to Clever-1, an immunosuppressive receptor found on macrophages leading to tumor growth and metastases (i.e. helps cancer evade the immune system). By targeting the Clever-1 receptor on macrophages, bexmarilimab alters the tumor microenvironment, reprogramming macrophages from an immunosuppressive (M2) state to an immunostimulatory (M1) one, upregulating interferon production and priming the immune system to attack tumors and sensitizing cancer cells to standard of care.

About Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd
Faron (AIM: FARN, First North: FARON) is a global, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on tackling cancers via novel immunotherapies. Its mission is to bring the promise of immunotherapy to a broader population by uncovering novel ways to control and harness the power of the immune system. The Company's lead asset is bexmarilimab , a novel anti-Clever-1 humanized antibody, with the potential to remove immunosuppression of cancers through reprogramming myeloid cell function. Bexmarilimab is being investigated in Phase I/II clinical trials as a potential therapy for patients with hematological cancers in combination with other standard treatments. Further information is available at www.faron.com

Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a.

Name

Tuomo Pätsi

2

Reason for notification

a.

Position/Status

Non-Executive Chairman

b.

Initial notification/
Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a.

Name

Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

b.

LEI

7437009H31TO1DC0EB42

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a.

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification Code

Subscription for new ordinary shares, pursuant to a rights issue


ISIN: FI4000153309

b.

Nature of the transaction

Subscription

Price(s) per share (p)

Volume(s)

EUR 0.5

400,002



d.

Aggregated information
Volume
Price



Transaction details (a)
(1): Volume 400,002 Unit price: 0.5 EUR

e.

Date of the transaction

30.3.2026

f.

Place of the transaction

Nasdaq First North Growth Market

SOURCE: Faron Pharmaceuticals



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/faron-pharmaceuticals-ltd-director-dealing-1153545

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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