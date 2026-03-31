

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's housing starts decreased for the fourth straight month in February, data from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and Tourism showed on Tuesday.



Housing starts dropped 4.9 percent yearly in February, faster than the 0.4 percent fall in January. Economists had expected a decrease of 4.6 percent.



Declines were seen in all segments, except issued ones, which grew markedly by 33.9 percent. The built-for-sale category logged the steepest fall of 8.8 percent, and owned and rented categories decreased by 4.7 percent and 2.7 percent, respectively.



The seasonally adjusted annualized housing starts fell to 751,000 from 755,000 in January.



Data also showed that construction orders received by the big 50 constructors surged 42.7 percent yearly in February after rising 5.7 percent a month ago.



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