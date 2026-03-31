Kambi Group Plc: Kambi Group plc signs long-term Turnkey Sportsbook partnership with French leading betting operator PMU

Agreement marks Kambi's expansion into France's regulated betting market as PMU® looks to strengthen its market position with Kambi's advanced sportsbook and front-end technology

Kambi Group plc ("Kambi"), the home of premium sports betting solutions, has agreed a Turnkey Sportsbook partnership with Pari-Mutuel Urbain ("PMU®"), one of France's leading betting operators and the country's historic number one provider of horse racing wagering. The long-term agreement marks Kambi's entry into France's regulated sports betting market and will see Kambi power PMU®'s fixed-odds online sportsbook operation.



PMU® will deploy Kambi's comprehensive Turnkey Sportsbook solution, integrating Kambi's AI-powered pricing, trading and risk management capabilities with its fully managed sportsbook services, high-performance platform and cutting-edge UX technology. As part of the partnership, Kambi will also deliver a custom front-end solution tailored specifically to PMU's brand, enabling a differentiated and highly localised user experience in a competitive market.



Collectively, these capabilities will support PMU® in strengthening and elevating its position in the French sports betting market and enhance customer engagement while maintaining the integrity, responsibility and regulatory standards that have defined its leadership for decades.



Werner Becher, Kambi Group CEO, said: "PMU® is a powerhouse brand in European sports betting and the ideal partner for Kambi's entry into France. Our Turnkey Sportsbook is purpose-built to help operators win in competitive and regulated markets, and we're proud to bring our full breadth of technology and trading to the iconic PMU® brand as we look to set a new benchmark for sports betting in France."



Olivier Pribile, PMU® Chief Marketing, Product and e-commerce Officer, added: "The partnership with Kambi is an important strategic step in PMU®'s evolution as one of the leading sports betting operators in France. Kambi's turnkey sports betting solution will enable us to offer a betting experience that meets the highest market standards to our online customers. This is the first step in a major transformation of our multi-game offering that will take place soon and will allow PMU® to reposition itself as a leader in online gaming."

For further information, please contact:

Mattias Frithiof

SVP Investor Relations & Sustainability

Mattias.Frithiof@kambi.com

Mobile: +46 73-599 45 77

For media enquiries, please contact:

pressoffice@kambi.com

Andy Roocroft

Head of PR & Communications

Andy.Roocroft@kambi.com

About Kambi

Kambi Group is the home of premium sports betting services for licensed B2C gaming operators. Kambi's portfolio of market-leading products include Turnkey Sportsbook, Odds Feed+, Managed Trading, Bet Builder, Esports, Front End and Sportsbook Platform. Kambi Group also operates esports data and odds supplier Abios, front end technology experts Shape Games and cutting-edge AI trading division Tzeract. Kambi Group's partners include ATG, Bally's Corporation, Corredor Empresarial, Kindred Group, LeoVegas, LiveScore, Rush Street Interactive and Svenska Spel. Kambi Group employs more than 1,000 staff across offices in Malta (headquarters), Australia, Denmark, Philippines, Romania, Sweden, the UK and the United States.

Kambi utilises a best of breed security approach and is ISO 27001 and eCOGRA certified. Kambi Group plc is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the symbol "KAMBI".

The Company's Certified Advisor is Redeye Nordic Growth AB.

Image Attachments

Kambi X PMU