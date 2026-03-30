Asetek A/S: Asetek Announces Expectations for 2026

In October 2025, Asetek secured a major long-term liquid cooling agreement with a global leading provider of high-quality PC gaming components, including a minimum revenue commitment of USD 35 million over the first two-year term. This agreement strengthens revenue visibility and supports Asetek's expectation of renewed growth beginning in 2026. In SimSports, the Company plans to launch its console-compatible products in 2026. As a result of these prospects, the Company expects revenue for 2026 at the Group level to be in the range of $55 to 60 million, with an adjusted EBITDA of approximately zero.

The Group revenue outlook is derived from expected revenue in the Liquid Cooling segment in the range of $44 to $48 million, and in the Sim-Sports segment $11 to $12 million. For the full fiscal year 2026, the Liquid Cooling segment is expected to achieve a gross margin in the range of 35-40%, while the SimSports segment is expected to reach a gross margin of 28-32%. The potential impact of the geopolitical situation and U.S. import tariffs remains uncertain and will depend on various factors beyond the Company's control, as well as the Company's ability to mitigate any potential effects.

For questions or further information, please contact

CFO Peter Dam Madsen, +45 2080 7200, email: investor.relations@asetek.com

About Asetek

Asetek (ASTK), a global leader in mechatronic innovation, is a Danish garage-to-stock-exchange success story. Founded in 2000, Asetek established its innovative position as the leading OEM developer and producer of the all-in-one liquid cooler for all major PC & Enthusiast gaming brands. In 2021, Asetek introduced its line of products for next level immersive SimSports gaming experiences. Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in China and Taiwan.

www.asetek.com

Forward-looking statements

This announcement includes forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of the Company's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning our plans, objectives, goals, future events, performance, and/or other information that is not historical information. All such forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements and any other cautionary statements which may accompany the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances after the date made, except as required by law.