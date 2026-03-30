Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 31.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Rohstoff-Boom trifft Rekord-Bohrungen: Steht diese Aktie vor der nächsten Rally?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 657846 | ISIN: US2852331022 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
NASDAQ
30.03.26 | 16:08
4,540 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
ELECTRO-SENSORS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ELECTRO-SENSORS INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
30.03.2026 22:00 Uhr
25 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Electro-Sensors, Inc. Announces 2025 Year-End Financial Results

MINNETONKA, Minn., March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELSE), a leading global provider of machine monitoring sensors and hazard monitoring systems, today announced financial results for the year ended December 31, 2025.

  • Record annual revenue of $10.1 million, up 8.2% over prior year
  • Gross Margin of 50.8%
  • Cash and investments of $10.6 million

Table in thousands, except per share data



FY25


FY24


Change

Net Sales


$

10,142


$

9,373


8.2

%

Gross Margin



50.8

%


48.9

%

190

bps

Operating Income (Loss)


$

2


$

(4)


150.0

%

Operating Income (Loss) Margin



0.0

%


(0.0)

%

0

bps

Income Before Income Taxes


$

347


$

436


(20.4)

%

Earnings Per Share (diluted)


$

0.09


$

0.13


(30.8)

%

Net sales during 2025 increased to $10,142,000 from $9,373,000 in the prior year. This increase was comprised of sales increases in both our wired product families and HazardPROTM wireless monitoring systems for industrial and agricultural applications.

"We are pleased to report record annual revenue of $10.1 million, up 8.2% over the prior year," said David L. Klenk, Electro-Sensors' president. "Additionally, we are also encouraged by 2025 gross margins of 50.8%, rising from 48.9% in the prior year as we continued our focus on manufacturing efficiencies and strategic price adjustments.

A full analysis of results for the year ended December 31, 2025 is available in the Company's Form 10-K, which is available on the Company's website at www.electro-sensors.com or through the Securities and Exchange Commission's Edgar database at www.sec.gov.

Electro-Sensors, Inc.

Statements of Income

For the Years Ended December 31, 2025 and 2024

(in thousands except share and per share amounts)



Years Ended December 31,



2025


2024


Net sales

$

10,142


$

9,373


Cost of goods sold


4,985



4,791


Gross profit


5,157



4,582









Operating expenses


5,155



4,586









Operating income (loss)


2



(4)










Non-operating income, net


345



440









Income before income taxes


347



436









Income tax expense (benefit)


41



(10)









Net income

$

306


$

446









Earnings per share - diluted

$

0.09


$

0.13


Average shares outstanding - diluted


3,475,828



3,435,040











Electro-Sensors, Inc.

Balance Sheets

December 31, 2025 and 2024

(in thousands)


December 31



2025


2024


Assets












Current Assets







Cash and investments

$

10,601


$

10,004


Trade receivables, net


1,404



1,309


Inventories


2,028



1,964


Other current assets


320



197


Total current assets


14,353



13,474









Deferred income tax asset


464



501


Property and equipment, net


885



910


Total assets

$

15,702


$

14,885









Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity














Current Liabilities







Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$

885


$

552


Total current liabilities


885



552









Stockholders' equity







Common stock


348



344


Additional paid-in capital


2,534



2,360


Retained earnings


11,935



11,629


Total stockholders' equity


14,817



14,333









Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

15,702


$

14,885


Annual Meeting

Our Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held later this year and information about the meeting will be published on our website and in the proxy statement once the meeting date is determined. All shareholders are welcome to attend and take part in the discussion of Company affairs.

About Electro-Sensors

Electro-Sensors, Inc. is an industry leading designer and manufacturer of rugged and reliable machine monitoring sensors and wireless/wired hazard monitoring systems applied across multiple industries and applications. These products improve processes by protecting people, safeguarding systems, reducing downtime, and preventing waste. Electro-Sensors is proud to be an ISO9001:2015 quality certified company and is committed to providing excellent customer service and technical support. Founded in 1968 and located in Minnetonka, Minnesota, Electro-Sensors provides its loyal customers with reliable products that improve safety and help plants operate with greater efficiency, productivity and control.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release may include statements about possible or anticipated future financial performance, business activities, plans, or opportunities. These forward-looking statements may include the words "will," "should," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends" or similar expressions. For these forward-looking statements, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements reflect the company's current views with respect to future events and financial performance and include any statement that does not directly relate to a current or historical fact. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors, risks and uncertainties, including those disclosed in our periodic filings with the SEC that could cause actual performance, activities, plans, or opportunities after the date the statements are made to differ significantly from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

For more information please visit our website at: www.electro-sensors.com. Also look us up on:
LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/electro-sensors-inc-
X: x.com/ESIsensors
Facebook: facebook.com/ElectroSensors

SOURCE Electro-Sensors, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.