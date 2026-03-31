Marriott International, Inc.: Marriott International and Lefay Announce Milestone Deal to Grow Luxury Wellness Offerings Globally

Key Facts

Marriott International and the Leali family, founders of Lefay, today announced their plans to enter into a joint venture to bring the highly awarded luxury wellness hospitality brand Lefay into the Marriott portfolio.

Lefay will be the first brand in Marriott's portfolio dedicated exclusively to luxury wellness.

The Lefay portfolio features two award-winning luxury resorts in Lago di Garda and Dolomiti Italy-both located in nature-rich leisure destinations. Additionally, the brand's pipeline includes three properties under development in Tuscany, Southern Italy, and the Swiss Alps.

Together, the parties intend to grow the brand around the world, leveraging Marriott's powerful development capabilities.

BETHESDA, Md., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott International (Nasdaq: MAR) and the Leali family, founders of Lefay, today announced their plans to enter into a joint venture to bring the highly awarded luxury wellness hospitality brand Lefay into the Marriott portfolio. This collaboration combines Lefay's approach to holistic wellbeing with Marriott's global scale, and the power of its award-winning Marriott Bonvoy loyalty platform. Lefay will be the first brand in Marriott's portfolio dedicated exclusively to luxury wellness.

Founded in Italy in 2006 by Domenico Alcide and Liliana Leali, Lefay is known for its immersive resorts in natural settings and its proprietary Lefay SPA Method, which blends scientific research with holistic wellness traditions. The brand's philosophy centers on space, serenity, and sustainability and aims to redefine modern luxury through wellbeing and authenticity.

The Lefay portfolio features two award-winning luxury resorts in Lago di Garda and Dolomiti Italy-both located in nature-rich leisure destinations. Additionally, the brand's pipeline includes three properties under development in Tuscany, Southern Italy, and the Swiss Alps. Lefay's existing and pipeline resorts will operate under long-term hotel management agreements with the new joint venture, to which Lefay will contribute existing brand and intellectual property assets. The Italian real estate assets will continue to be held by the brand's founders. Together, the parties intend to grow the brand around the world, leveraging Marriott's powerful development capabilities.

"Marriott is thrilled to collaborate with the Leali family as we grow our luxury wellness portfolio," said Anthony Capuano, President and CEO, Marriott International. "Luxury is increasingly defined by wellbeing, purpose and meaningful experiences. We are excited to introduce Lefay to our customers around the world and thoughtfully expand Marriott's presence in the luxury wellness space."

A Heritage Brand Embracing Global Wellbeing

"Our family founded Lefay nearly twenty years ago with a clear vision: to create destinations where wellbeing, nature and health come together authentically," said Domenico Alcide and Liliana Leali, founders of Lefay. "We are deeply honored to begin this collaboration with Marriott and to further advance our vision of bringing the Lefay brand to the world."

Each Lefay property is designed as an eco-resort, emphasizing architectural harmony with the natural environment, expansive indoor-outdoor spaces, sustainable materials, and wellness programs that integrate movement, nutrition, and preventative health. Guests may choose from à-la-carte treatments or structured multi-day wellness programs, all rooted in Lefay's holistic philosophy.

Strengthening Marriott's Luxury Portfolio and Wellness Offerings

Lefay will complement Marriott's existing Luxury Group portfolio while appealing to a rapidly expanding global audience seeking transformative travel experiences focused on health and longevity.

"Lefay represents a new expression of luxury, one that is wellness-first, deeply experiential, and emotionally resonant," said Tina Edmundson, President of Luxury, Marriott International. "As guest expectations continue to evolve, our collaboration with Lefay will allow us to thoughtfully extend our luxury offerings into a space where wellbeing is not just an amenity, but the heart of the travel experience."

"Lefay is proud to join Marriott's Luxury Group, alongside some of the most prestigious hotel brands, such as The Ritz-Carlton, St. Regis, EDITION and The Luxury Collection," said Alcide Leali, CEO of Lefay. "Together, we are poised to accelerate the global expansion of the Lefay brand and further reinforce Lefay's position as a leading name in luxury wellness hospitality."

The relationship between Marriott and the Leali family reflects a shared vision to preserve Lefay's distinct identity and Italian heritage while supporting its long-term growth through carefully selected destinations that align with the brand's values.

The transaction is subject to customary approvals and closing conditions.

Access the full gallery of high-resolution Lefay property images here.

NOTE ON FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

All statements in this press release are made as of March 31, 2026. Marriott undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of United States federal securities laws, including statements related to Marriott's expectations regarding closing the transaction; future growth and expansion opportunities, plans and expectations; customer trends and expectations; transaction benefits; and similar statements concerning possible future events or expectations that are not historical facts. Marriott cautions you that these statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous evolving risks and uncertainties that the company may not be able to accurately predict or assess, including failure to satisfy the conditions to the consummation of the transaction, including the receipt of required regulatory approvals; the ability of Marriott and Lefay to successfully grow and operate the brand after the transaction closes; and the other risk factors that Marriott describes in its U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including the company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. Any of these factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations Marriott expresses or implies in this press release.

ABOUT MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL

Marriott International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of compelling brands across luxury, premium, select, midscale, extended stay, and all-inclusive, with over 9,800 properties in 145 countries and territories, as of December 31, 2025. Marriott franchises, operates, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, yacht, outdoor, and other lodging products all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy®, its highly awarded travel platform. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on X and Instagram.

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SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.