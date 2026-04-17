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WKN: 897933 | ISIN: US5184391044 | Ticker-Symbol: ELAA
Tradegate
17.04.26 | 16:23
66,56 Euro
+4,10 % +2,62
Branche
Kosmetik
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
65,2865,5217:38
65,0665,7017:38
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ALLSTATE
ALLSTATE CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ALLSTATE CORPORATION182,10+0,33 %
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION116,00+0,87 %
CLOROX COMPANY89,38+2,85 %
ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC66,56+4,10 %
HERSHEY COMPANY161,60-0,52 %
KROGER CO56,65-1,53 %
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL INC320,35+4,14 %
MATCH GROUP INC30,215+2,51 %
METLIFE INC65,02-0,61 %
METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC1.093,00-0,27 %
MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC67,26+3,08 %
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC373,60-0,98 %
NETAPP INC87,90-0,15 %
NRG ENERGY INC141,65-1,01 %
NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV184,00+1,44 %
OMNICOM GROUP INC67,36+0,78 %
OTIS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION69,56+1,55 %
PACCAR INC105,90+0,32 %
PAYCHEX INC78,12-0,10 %
PG&E CORPORATION14,400-2,70 %
PHILLIPS 66131,45-5,19 %
PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC189,00+1,07 %
PPL CORPORATION34,010+1,83 %
PTC INC118,000,00 %
PURETECH HEALTH PLC1,5500,00 %
RALPH LAUREN CORPORATION323,70+3,19 %
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC631,90-0,19 %
RH121,00+10,00 %
ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC351,50+2,84 %
ROCKWOOL A/S26,840+7,45 %
ROKU INC98,04+3,24 %
ROSS STORES INC191,12+1,44 %
SEMPRA79,56-2,12 %
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS INC50,63+1,59 %
SOUTHERN COMPANY79,44-1,39 %
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC21,230+2,71 %
SUNRUN INC10,460+1,75 %
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL66,16+3,67 %
TAPESTRY INC132,00+3,17 %
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY38,075+0,51 %
TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC257,30+1,50 %
TRUIST FINANCIAL CORPORATION41,9200,00 %
TRYG A/S20,840-1,42 %
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION216,30+1,50 %
UNITED RENTALS INC650,40-1,45 %
US BANCORP47,1300,00 %
VERISIGN INC231,60-0,39 %
WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION221,50+2,12 %
WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC59,40-1,23 %
WORLDLINE SA0,309+7,19 %
WYNN RESORTS LIMITED93,53+3,17 %
XCEL ENERGY INC69,000,00 %
ZEALAND PHARMA A/S43,750+4,07 %
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION202,00+2,02 %
ZOOM COMMUNICATIONS INC74,25+0,92 %
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