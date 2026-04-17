The following instruments on XETRA do have their last trading day on 17.04.2026.

Die folgenden Instrumente auf XETRA haben ihren letzten Handelstag am 17.04.2026

.

ISIN Name

US5719032022 Marriott International Inc.

US57667L1070 Match Group Inc.

US59156R1086 MetLife Inc.

US5926881054 Mettler-Toledo International Inc.

US5950171042 Microchip Technology Inc.

US6200763075 Motorola Solutions Inc.

US64110D1046 NetApp Inc.

US6293775085 NRG Energy Inc.

NL0009538784 NXP Semiconductors NV

US6819191064 Omnicom Group Inc.

US68902V1070 Otis Worldwide Corp.

US6937181088 PACCAR Inc.

US7043261079 Paychex Inc.

US69331C1080 PG & E Corp.

US7185461040 Phillips 66

US69351T1060 PPL Corp.

US69370C1009 PTC Inc.

GB00BY2Z0H74 Puretech Health PLC

US7512121010 Ralph Lauren Corp.

US75886F1075 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

US74967X1037 RH

US7739031091 Rockwell Automation Inc.

DK0063855168 Rockwool A/S

US77543R1023 Roku Inc.

US7782961038 Ross Stores Inc.

US8168511090 Sempra

US83088M1027 Skyworks Solutions Inc.

GB0004082847 Standard Chartered PLC

US86771W1053 Sunrun Inc.

US87165B1035 Synchrony Financial

US8760301072 Tapestry Inc.

US0200021014 The Allstate Corp.

US0640581007 The Bank of New York Mellon Corp.

US1890541097 The Clorox Co.

US5184391044 The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

US4278661081 The Hershey Co.

US5010441013 The Kroger Co.

US6934751057 The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

US8425871071 The Southern Co.

US89417E1091 The Travelers Companies Inc.

US9694571004 The Williams Companies Inc.

US8923561067 Tractor Supply Co.

US89832Q1094 Truist Financial Corp.

DK0060636678 Tryg AS

US9029733048 U.S. Bancorp

US9078181081 Union Pacific Corp.

US9113631090 United Rentals Inc.

US92343E1029 Verisign Inc.

US9297401088 Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp.

FR0011981968 Worldline S.A.

US9831341071 Wynn Resorts Ltd.

US98389B1008 Xcel Energy Inc.

DK0060257814 Zealand Pharma A/S

US9892071054 Zebra Technologies Corp.

US98980L1017 Zoom Communications Inc.





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