

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Rockwool A/S (ROCK-B.CO, ROCKb.CO, ROCKa.CO) reported first quarter profit from continuing operations of 85 million euros compared to 109 million euros, prior year. EBITDA was 187 million euros, compared to 207 million euros, last year.



First quarter revenue was 906 million euros, an increase of two percent measured in local currencies and flat in reported figures compared to last year.



For 2026, the company expects: revenue to increase between 3-6 percent in local currencies; and EBIT margin between 13-14 percent.



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