MetLife and Global Citizen Launch "Footwork for Futures" Social Media Challenge to Help Expand Access to Education and Sports

All donations will support the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, building on MetLife Foundation's $9 million commitment

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2026 / MetLife

MetLife and Global Citizen announced Footwork for Futures, a global soccer-themed social media challenge that supports children's access to quality education and sports to foster more confident and resilient communities.

Footwork for Futures invites people to share a short video of themselves juggling - or attempting to juggle - a soccer ball on Instagram, LinkedIn, X, TikTok, or Facebook and include the hashtag FootworkForFutures, or by submitting a video through the Global Citizen app. For each eligible video submission, MetLife will donate $5 to the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, up to $100,000, to help support access to quality education and sports for children through grants to community-based organizations around the world.

This social campaign builds upon MetLife Foundation's $9 million contribution as a founding donor of the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund. The fund gives grants to organizations in communities around the world that offer educational and sports programs. Footwork for Futures uses the excitement of this summer's FIFA World Cup 2026TM to help organizations grow their initiatives, aiming to boost children's confidence and strengthen communities.

"The FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund is proof of what's possible when we unite the world's love of football with the power of education to strengthen our communities," said Nuria Garcia, Head of Global Sustainability, MetLife, and Chair, MetLife Foundation. "Footwork for Futures helps make that mission fun, real and accessible. Every video submitted is a meaningful step toward building more confident futures for young people around the world."

Participation in Footwork for Futures is open to all individuals, regardless of skill, ability or experience, allowing each person to showcase their own approach to keeping a soccer ball in motion. The initiative runs from May 12 to July 19, 2026, or until donations reach $100,000. Submissions received after this period will be shared; however, they will not contribute to additional donations. Participants are encouraged, but not required, to nominate friends and family to join in.

All videos must follow the rules of the respective social media platforms and the campaign's Terms & Conditions. To be eligible, each video must clearly display a real person safely and responsibly juggling (or attempting to juggle) a soccer ball. Global Citizen reserves the right to disqualify any entry that fails to meet these standards. For more information on how to participate visit: Footwork for Futures.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates ("MetLife"), is one of the world's leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help individual and institutional customers build a more confident future. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 markets globally and holds leading positions in the United States, Asia, Latin America, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.

About MetLife Foundation

At MetLife Foundation, we are committed to driving inclusive economic mobility. We collaborate with nonprofit organizations and provide grants aligned to three strategic focus areas - economic empowerment, financial health and resilient communities - while engaging MetLife employee volunteers to help drive impact. MetLife Foundation was established in 1976 and for 50 years has continued MetLife's long tradition of community engagement and involvement. Since its inception, MetLife Foundation has contributed over $1 billion to strengthen communities where MetLife has a presence. To learn more about MetLife Foundation, visit www.metlife.org.

About Global Citizen

Global Citizen is the world's largest movement to end extreme poverty. Powered by a worldwide community of everyday advocates raising their voices and taking action, the movement is amplified by campaigns and events that convene leaders in music, entertainment, public policy, media, philanthropy and the private sector. Since the movement began, more than $50 billion in commitments announced on Global Citizen platforms has been deployed, impacting 1.3 billion lives. Established in Australia in 2008, Global Citizen operates in the US, the UK, France, Germany, Spain, Switzerland, Brazil, Canada, Australia, South Africa, Nigeria, Ghana, Rwanda, the UAE, and across Asia. Join the movement at globalcitizen.org, download the Global Citizen app, and follow Global Citizen on TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, X and LinkedIn.

Global Citizen:

media@globalcitizen.org

MetLife: Peggy Fries Carlton

peggy.f.carlton@metlife.com

Find more stories and multimedia from MetLife at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: MetLife

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/metlife-inc

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: MetLife

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/metlife-and-global-citizen-launch-%22footwork-for-futures%22-social-medi-1170973