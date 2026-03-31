TOKYO and TAIPEI, Mar 31, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - JCB Co., Ltd., the only international payment brand originating from Japan, together with its international operations subsidiary, JCB International Co., Ltd. (collectively, "JCB"), today announced that JCB-branded credit cards issued by Union Bank of Taiwan and Bank SinoPac will, for the first time outside Japan, support JCB Contactless payments via Google Pay, starting from March 31, 2026.About Google PayGoogle Pay is a contactless mobile payment service available on Android smartphones and other compatible devices. By adding credit cards or other payment methods, users can make payments conveniently using their smartphones and other devices. With built-in authentication, transaction encryption, and fraud protection, Google Pay helps keep your money and personal information safe.> Learn more about Google Pay (URL)https://support.google.com/wallet/answer/12060043?hl=en-GBGoogle Pay requires the Google Wallet app to be downloaded.Android, Google Pay, and Google Wallet are trademarks of Google LLC.About JCB Contactless PaymentsJCB Contactless is a contactless payment solution that enables cardmembers to complete payments simply by tapping their JCB Contactless-enabled cards, or smartphones with JCB Cards registered, on compatible contactless terminals. JCB Contactless can be used at a wide range of merchants and public transportation systems in Japan and overseas.For payments above a certain amount, cardmembers may be required to verify their identity by providing a signature or by inserting the card and entering a PIN, depending on the transaction conditions.> Learn more about JCB Contactlesshttps://www.global.jcb/en/products/payment-solution/contactless/index.htmlAbout Union Bank of Taiwan and Bank SinoPacUnion Bank of Taiwan and Bank SinoPac provide comprehensive financial services in Taiwan, including the issuance of credit and debit cards.JCB has partnered with Union Bank of Taiwan since 2000 and with Bank SinoPac since 1998 to issue JCB-branded credit cards, and both banks have issued a substantial number of JCB Cards in the Taiwanese market.About JCBJCB is a major global payment brand and a leading credit card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. Its acceptance network includes about 71 million merchants around the world. JCB Cards are now issued mainly in Asian countries and territories, with more than 175 million cardmembers. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase its merchant coverage and cardmember base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to providing responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.global.jcb/en/ContactAnna TakedaCorporate CommunicationsTel: +81-3-5778-8353Email: jcb-pr@info.jcb.co.jpSource: JCBCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.